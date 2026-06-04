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Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi Can't Keep Their Hands Off Each Other During Japan Getaway: Watch

split of Photo of Jacob Elordi and Kendall Jenner
Source: @natjefff/instagram ; MEGA

Jacob Elordi and Kendall Jenner held hands in Japan.

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June 4 2026, Updated 5:03 p.m. ET

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Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi seem to be heating up!

The duo casually held hands during their trip to Japan. The sunglasses-wearing pair passed a McDonald's sign in footage posted on Wednesday, June 3, by Entertainment Tonight's X feed.

The Euphoria star, 28, trailed behind Jenner, 30, with their fingers intertwined.

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Where Else Have Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi Been Spotted in Japan?

Photo of Jacob Elordi and Kendall Jenner with Udon Shin staff
Source: @udon_shin.official/Instagram

Jacob Elordi and Kendall Jenner enjoyed a meal at Udon Shin in Tokyo.

The Australian actor and American model dined at Udon Shin restaurant in Tokyo, where the couple posed with employees in a photo posted on their Instagram on Monday, June 1.

The noodle shop wrote, "Thank you so much for visiting our store. 😭❤️."

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Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi Visited Hawaii Recently

Photo of Jacob Elordi and Kendall Jenner
Source: MEGA

Jacob Elordi and Kendall Jenner went to Hawaii in May.

This isn't the first vacation they have taken together.

Last month, the pair went to Hawaii, where they breakfasted at Nourish Hanalei — and TMZ caught them getting close on the beaches.

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Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi's Relationship Timeline

Photo of Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi
Source: MEGA

Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi were first seen together at Coachella in April.

The couple's first public outing was in April during Justin Bieber's afterparty at Coachella.

Page Six reported that the couple met through the pop star and wife Hailey Bieber.

It was “a matchup [that was] made with the Biebers’s and their friends’s encouragement,” a source told the outlet.

However, Daily Mail reported that their union was courtesy of sister Kylie Jenner, who is dating actor Timothée Chalamet, and began months earlier.

"Kylie was around Jacob a lot during Timothée's award season marathon because Jacob was nominated for Frankenstein and Timothée was nominated for Marty Supreme," the source explained.

The source continued, "Kylie liked him and thought he would be good for Kenny, so she was like, 'Girl, get on it, date this guy already.'"

The couple was spotted in May tooling around town with Kylie and the actor en route to a private Fanatics party, Page Six reported.

Who Have Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi Dated in the Past?

Photo of Jacob Elordi and Kendall Jenner
Source: MEGA

Jacob Elordi and Kendall Jenner enjoyed each other's company after dating other celebrities.

Kendall's romantic history includes Harry Styles, Nick Jonas, A$AP Rocky, Blake Griffin, Ben Simmons, Devin Booker and Bad Bunny.

Elordi has been linked to Olivia Jade Giannulli, Joey King, Kaia Gerber and Zendaya.

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