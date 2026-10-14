Kendall Jenner Lifts Her Shirt to Expose Her Bra and Toned Torso in Stunning Photo

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Kendall Jenner is a vision in green! The model took to her Instagram to give her followers a sneak peek of her newest campaign with Italian lingerie brand Intimissimi on Tuesday, October 13.

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Source: @KENDALLJENNER/INSTAGRAM Kendall Jenner wore a see-through cashmere top and white bra for the photos.

In the photo, Jenner wore a sheer, fitted, dark green long-sleeve top, which she lifted up to reveal a plunging white bra underneath. The pose put her toned torso and cleavage on full display as she smiled softly for the camera. The Kardashians star kept the rest of her look natural, styling her dark hair in loose, soft waves which she parted down the middle. She accessorized with a pair of small diamond studs and completed her look with neutral makeup that let her phenomenal figure do all the talking. Jenner simply tagged the Italian-based company in her caption.

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Kendall Jenner's Followers Loved Her Look

Source: @INTIMISSIMI/INSTAGRAM One follower told Kendall Jenner she has 'a different kind of beauty.'

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's fans could not get enough of the fall-ready look. "Body goals," gushed one social media user. Another wrote, "If the world had a definition of perfection, it would be your smile, your grace, and your breathtaking beauty." "Just a different kind of beauty," wrote a third, as a fourth chimed in, "perfection!" A fifth admirer penned, "Such a beautiful shot."

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Source: @INTIMISSIMI/INSTAGRAM Kendall Jenner is the face of the brand's fall campaign.

On her Instagram Stories, the 30-year-old shared additional photos from the recent campaign. For the second, Jenner sat down while holding her knees to her chest and looking over her shoulder and for the third, she once again flaunted her slim figure as she pulled the see-through top over her head. Jenner’s newest Intimissimi campaign continues her collaboration with the lingerie label, “as the face of the brand’s iconic Ultralight with Cashmere Collection for the Fall season," per the company's website. The blurb continued, "The collaboration celebrates Jenner’s longstanding affinity for the collection while introducing the next chapter of one of Intimissimi’s most recognizable and bestselling categories."

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