Kendall Jenner Goes Topless as She Flaunts Her Figure in Nothing But a Towel: See the Spicy Snaps

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Kendall Jenner ditched her top in a steamy series of new photos. The model, 30, completely bared her chest, wearing nothing but a white towel tied around her waist, on Saturday, April 4. Jenner posed on a balcony overlooking the ocean, donning a cheeky bikini. Her long black hair was damp, as if she had just stepped out of the water, and dripping down her back. She later returned indoors and slipped her top off for a revealing snap of herself caressing her b------.

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Source: @kendalljenner/Instagram Kendall Jenner almost exposed her naked body.

Just a few days prior, on March 31, Jenner once again stripped down to a busty red bikini that exposed her toned abs. Elsewhere in her photo dump, she sported a striped two-piece and wide-brimmed straw hat.

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Has Kendall Jenner Gotten Plastic Surgery?

Source: @kendalljenner/Instagram Kendall Jenner wore very little clothing in a new Instagram post.

Earlier this year, the Victoria’s Secret Angel dished on whether she’s gotten any cosmetic work done. "I swear to God, I've done two rounds of baby Botox in my forehead [and] that’s it," she revealed during an appearance on “In Your Dreams hosted by Owen Thiele” on January 9. "[That's] the only thing I’ve ever injected." Jenner added, "I'm here to tell you the truth, which is that I've never had any plastic surgery on my face. Nothing. I've never had any work done, and — I told you — the only I've done twice [is] baby Botox in my forehead. I didn't love it, and I don't love it."

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Source: @kendalljenner/Instagram Kendall Jenner has never gotten plastic surgery on her face.

The star “sometimes” considers getting Botox again but isn’t convinced. “I’m, like, 'My eyebrows are so straight and low to my eyes that I actually really enjoy the movement that I have,'" she expressed.

Kendall Jenner Addresses Rumor About Being a Lesbian

Source: @kendalljenner/Instagram Kendall Jenner previously dated Bad Bunny.