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Kendall Jenner Goes Topless as She Flaunts Her Figure in Nothing But a Towel: See the Spicy Snaps

Photo of Kendall Jenner
Source: MEGA/@kendalljenner/Instagram

Kendall Jenner went topless as she flaunted her lean physique in nothing but a towel. See the spicy new social media snaps!

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April 6 2026, Published 5:59 p.m. ET

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Kendall Jenner ditched her top in a steamy series of new photos.

The model, 30, completely bared her chest, wearing nothing but a white towel tied around her waist, on Saturday, April 4.

Jenner posed on a balcony overlooking the ocean, donning a cheeky bikini. Her long black hair was damp, as if she had just stepped out of the water, and dripping down her back. She later returned indoors and slipped her top off for a revealing snap of herself caressing her b------.

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Image of Kendall Jenner almost exposed her naked body.
Source: @kendalljenner/Instagram

Kendall Jenner almost exposed her naked body.

Just a few days prior, on March 31, Jenner once again stripped down to a busty red bikini that exposed her toned abs. Elsewhere in her photo dump, she sported a striped two-piece and wide-brimmed straw hat.

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Has Kendall Jenner Gotten Plastic Surgery?

Image of Kendall Jenner wore very little clothing in a new Instagram post.
Source: @kendalljenner/Instagram

Kendall Jenner wore very little clothing in a new Instagram post.

Earlier this year, the Victoria’s Secret Angel dished on whether she’s gotten any cosmetic work done.

"I swear to God, I've done two rounds of baby Botox in my forehead [and] that’s it," she revealed during an appearance on “In Your Dreams hosted by Owen Thiele” on January 9. "[That's] the only thing I’ve ever injected."

Jenner added, "I'm here to tell you the truth, which is that I've never had any plastic surgery on my face. Nothing. I've never had any work done, and — I told you — the only I've done twice [is] baby Botox in my forehead. I didn't love it, and I don't love it."

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Image of Kendall Jenner has never gotten plastic surgery on her face.
Source: @kendalljenner/Instagram

Kendall Jenner has never gotten plastic surgery on her face.

The star “sometimes” considers getting Botox again but isn’t convinced.

“I’m, like, 'My eyebrows are so straight and low to my eyes that I actually really enjoy the movement that I have,'" she expressed.

Kendall Jenner Addresses Rumor About Being a Lesbian

Image of Kendall Jenner previously dated Bad Bunny.
Source: @kendalljenner/Instagram

Kendall Jenner previously dated Bad Bunny.

During the same interview, Jenner addressed another internet rumor about whether she’s gay.

"Then there's the whole side of the internet that thinks I'm a lesbian," she told podcast host Owen Thiele. "You want to know what really bothers me? How mean people are about it. It's not with, like, a welcoming arm of like, 'Hey, if you were, yes, come join.' It's not kind. It's very mean. It's very like, 'What the f---- are you doing?'"

Jenner continued, "I understand that coming out is not an easy thing for anybody, if not most people. And I'm not saying that's an easy thing, but knowing, and I can speak for myself here, and knowing myself, I think at this point in my life I'd be out if I was. I'm not saying it's an easy thing. I'm just saying that knowing me and knowing how I would want to live my life, I would be. I'd have no problem being that."

The brunette beauty previously dated Harry Styles, A$AP Rocky and Bad Bunny.

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