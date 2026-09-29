Kendall Jenner Shows Off Her Slim Physique in Tight Corset During Paris Fashion Week: Photo

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Kendall Jenner is turning heads in Paris with another standout fashion moment. The model recently gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at Paris Fashion Week via Instagram. In one photo, Jenner posed in a fitted beige corset-style bodysuit while relaxing in a curved chair on set. She kept the outfit simple with minimal accessories and tousled dark hair. Jenner also held a can of Coca-Cola as she posed against a dark backdrop, giving the glamorous shoot a more relaxed feel.

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Source: @KENDALLJENNER/INSTAGRAM Kendall Jenner shared a behind-the-scenes photo from Paris Fashion Week in a fitted beige corset-style bodysuit.

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The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum captioned the post, “bts at @lorealparis tonight,” giving followers a glimpse at her night with L’Oréal Paris. Fans quickly flooded the post with reactions, including a sweet comment from her sister Khloé Kardashian: “Ever have I ever seen anyone more gorgeous?” Another added, “soooo regal.” “Most perfect girl ever,” a third chimed in.

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Jenner Took Over the L’Oréal Paris Runway

Source: MEGA The model later opened L’Oréal Paris' Le Défilé 2026 in a dramatic black dress.

The photo appeared to be part of a series of behind-the-scenes moments from Jenner's work with L’Oréal Paris. She later stepped onto the runway for the brand's highly anticipated show. Jenner opened the presentation in a black halter turtleneck dress featuring a thigh-high slit. She paired the dramatic look with black heels. The supermodel was joined by a star-studded lineup of women, including Cara Delevingne, 34, and Heidi Klum, 53. The star-packed Le Défilé 2026, titled Express Your Worth, took place at Place Joffre in Paris. The event also featured a major surprise when Celine Dion closed the show with a performance of “I'm Alive.” After the runway wrapped, Jenner stepped away from the fashion event and was spotted walking through the streets of Paris with her boyfriend, Jacob Elordi.

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Source: L'ORÉAL PARIS/YOUTUBE

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Jenner and Elordi Faced Photographers

Source: MEGA Kendall Jenner was later spotted walking through Paris with boyfriend Jacob Elordi as photographers followed them.

In a clip, the Euphoria alum appeared frustrated by the attention as he and Jenner made their way back to their hotel during Fashion Week. “Wait, wait, wait, can we just walk home?” Elordi requested photographers. “Stop, stop, stop.” The 29-year-old actor then acknowledged that the photographers had likely already gotten a shot of him and Jenner before making another request, saying, “Can we just walk home back to our hotel?” “No flash, just let us walk,” he added. “Just let us go.” The cameras continued following Elordi and the brunette babe as they crossed the street with their security team.

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Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi melt hearts with kisses as they are spotted walking in Paris, France. pic.twitter.com/gqM5OSUIgV — Buzz Crave (@BuzzCrave_) September 28, 2026 Source: @BUZZCRAVE/X

Source: L'ORÉAL PARIS Kendall Jenner partnered with L'Oréal Paris in July 2023.