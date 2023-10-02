Kendall Jenner Praised for 'Finally Showing Energy' During L'Oréal Runway Show After Model Was Labeled 'Overrated'
Kendall Jenner took note when her haters told the model to strut like she meant it.
On Sunday night, October 1, The Kardashians star closed out L'Oréal Paris' Walk Your Worth runway show beneath the sparkling Eiffel Tower in France's capital after receiving criticism from social media users, who claimed she didn't deserve the hype she receives within the modeling industry.
Jenner donned a dazzling silver gown, which featured a lace-up bodice and spaghetti strap detail. The stunning silhouette was accented with matching strappy heels, as the 27-year-old had her brunette hair styled in a high slicked back ponytail.
The socialite brought the sass to Sunday night's show, as she strutted down the runway in front of a group of backup dancers while striking a few poses and waving at fans in the audience.
Jenner wasn't the only star to conquer the runway at L'Oréal Paris' event, as Andie MacDowell and Viola Davis also made iconic catwalk appearances.
Videos of Jenner's strut — some of which included clips of her rehearsing before the show – quickly went viral on social media, where fans surprisingly had mostly positive reactions to the 818 founder's modeling this time around.
"OK she saw y’all comments and came to WERK," one admirer praised, as another added, "Okayyyy finally. She had some energy in this look."
"SHEE ATEE THAT UPPP," a third supporter exclaimed, while a fourth noted, "Well this was different for her!"
Of course, trolls still took an opportunity to spew hate toward the reality star, as they were still left dissatisfied by Jenner's performance.
"That was kind of meh," one hater penned, while another quipped, "There was no way she could have failed this slay and yet," and a third claimed, "If I was this beautiful I would give so much moreeee serve 😩😩😩."
Jenner's Paris Fashion Week outings have been heavily criticized after social media users grew tired of the brunette bombshell being referred to as a "top model" and grouped into the same categories as some of the most renowned women within the industry — including Gisele Bündchen, Adriana Lima, Gigi and Bella Hadid, Kate Moss and more.
Jenner even takes first place as the highest paid model in the world and has held that title since 2018, though haters argue she only has the successful status because of her famous family.
Her net worth is estimated to be $60 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, with the whopping number exponentially increasing every year.