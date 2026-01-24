Kendall Jenner Shows Off Snatched Stomach in Dangerously Low Mini Shorts: See Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Kendall Jenner's snatched stomach is stealing the spotlight. Jenner, 30, dared to rock dangerously low Alo pastel yellow mini shorts in photos posted to her Instagram Stories on Friday, January 23.

Article continues below advertisement

Kendall Jenner Posed in Tiny Mini Shorts

Source: @kendalljenner/Instagram Kendall Jenner rocked a matching pastel yellow set that showed off her midsection.

In a series of selfies, Jenner kept her face out of frame while posing in a coordinating long-sleeve crop top, flashing her sculpted midsection as she showed off her model angles in the mirror.

Article continues below advertisement

Kendall Jenner Revealed the 'Only' Cosmetic Procedure She's Done

Source: MEGA Kendall Jenner claimed the only cosmetic enhancement she's used was 'Baby Botox.'

Jenner is no stranger to flaunting her enviable curves online, but she recently set the record straight on the "only" cosmetic procedure she's ever had done. “I swear to God, I’ve done two rounds of baby Botox in my forehead [and] that’s it,” the Hulu personality said during an appearance on Owen Thiele’s “In Your Dreams” podcast on January 9. “[That’s] the only thing I’ve ever injected.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Kendall Jenner Addressed 'Facial Reconstruction' Rumors

Source: MEGA Kendall Jenner addressed speculation about her changing appearance.

The Kardashians star also addressed social media speculation that she's undergone a "full facial reconstruction." “I’m here to tell you the truth, which is that I’ve never had any plastic surgery on my face. Nothing,” she emphasized. “I’ve never had any work done, and — I told you — the only I’ve done twice [is] baby Botox in my forehead. I didn’t love it and I don’t love it.” Baby Botox, also known as “MicroTox,” refers to smaller doses of botulinum toxin used to soften fine lines, according to The Cleveland Clinic.

Kendall Jenner Was Accused of Getting a Nose Job

Source: MEGA Kendall Jenner admitted that when she looks at throwback photos of herself, her nose does look different.