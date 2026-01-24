or
Kendall Jenner Shows Off Snatched Stomach in Dangerously Low Mini Shorts: See Photos

Source: MEGA; @kendalljenner/Instagram

Kendall Jenner left little to the imagination, sharing photos of herself showing off her snatched stomach in dangerously low yellow mini shorts.

Jan. 24 2026, Published 8:33 a.m. ET

Kendall Jenner's snatched stomach is stealing the spotlight.

Jenner, 30, dared to rock dangerously low Alo pastel yellow mini shorts in photos posted to her Instagram Stories on Friday, January 23.

Kendall Jenner Posed in Tiny Mini Shorts

Kendall Jenner rocked a matching pastel yellow set that showed off her midsection.
Source: @kendalljenner/Instagram

Kendall Jenner rocked a matching pastel yellow set that showed off her midsection.

In a series of selfies, Jenner kept her face out of frame while posing in a coordinating long-sleeve crop top, flashing her sculpted midsection as she showed off her model angles in the mirror.

Kendall Jenner Revealed the 'Only' Cosmetic Procedure She's Done

Kendall Jenner claimed the only cosmetic enhancement she's used was 'Baby Botox.'
Source: MEGA

Kendall Jenner claimed the only cosmetic enhancement she's used was 'Baby Botox.'

Jenner is no stranger to flaunting her enviable curves online, but she recently set the record straight on the "only" cosmetic procedure she's ever had done.

“I swear to God, I’ve done two rounds of baby Botox in my forehead [and] that’s it,” the Hulu personality said during an appearance on Owen Thiele’s “In Your Dreams” podcast on January 9. “[That’s] the only thing I’ve ever injected.”

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner Addressed 'Facial Reconstruction' Rumors

Kendall Jenner addressed speculation about her changing appearance.
Source: MEGA

Kendall Jenner addressed speculation about her changing appearance.

The Kardashians star also addressed social media speculation that she's undergone a "full facial reconstruction."

“I’m here to tell you the truth, which is that I’ve never had any plastic surgery on my face. Nothing,” she emphasized. “I’ve never had any work done, and — I told you — the only I’ve done twice [is] baby Botox in my forehead. I didn’t love it and I don’t love it.”

Baby Botox, also known as “MicroTox,” refers to smaller doses of botulinum toxin used to soften fine lines, according to The Cleveland Clinic.

Kendall Jenner Was Accused of Getting a Nose Job

Kendall Jenner admitted that when she looks at throwback photos of herself, her nose does look different.
Source: MEGA

Kendall Jenner admitted that when she looks at throwback photos of herself, her nose does look different.

Jenner was accused of also having a nose job, which she confessed to when she looked at throwback photos; it did appear as though she had one. However, the reality TV alum made it clear that wasn’t the case.

“As I got older, I grew into my nose, like it did look wider and it did feel bigger on my face when I was younger,” the model explained. “I also … did Accutane for my acne, and there’s a theory on TikTok that acne shrinks your nose and, you guys, I swear it’s true.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum concluded by calling speculation about her appearance "damaging," specifically when she watches licensed doctors trying to "break down" which surgeries she's "had done."

“Sometimes we just have curiosity, [but] it can affect young people in such an interesting way because then they see that and they’re like, ‘Oh, my God, that’s what I have to do to look like that?’” the 808 Tequila founder said. “Then, they go do something silly, maybe at a young age, and they don’t realize. We all make silly decisions at young ages and maybe things that later on we regret, and I think it’s really scary.”

