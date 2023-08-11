Kendall Jenner Turns Heads at New Mexican Restaurant Casa Playa Inside Wynn Las Vegas: Photos

The reality star, 27, sported a Dolce & Gabanna leather maroon dress as she posed in front of the new Mexican restaurant. The 818 Tequila founder toasted with Eight Reserve by 818 — and even hopped behind the bar to make speciality cocktails with her award-winning, hand-crafted Tequila.

Throughout the night, the brunette beauty sipped on Obsidian Margaritas crafted with 818 Tequila Reposado by Wynn Las Vegas master mixologist Mariena Mercer Boarini , in addition to enjoying different types of food: Yellowfin Tuna Tartare, Queso Fundido, Branzino Zarandeado, Pork Belly Al Pastor, Corn Esquites, Churros and more, which were all created by Chef Sarah Thompson .

Thompson previously spoke about why Mexico has captured her heart. "I was a culinary professional who enjoyed Italian food when I started working in a Mexican kitchen," she shared.

"That opened my eyes to a different culture and a cuisine that really spoke to me," she continued. "Each region is so specific; the food in Mexico City is totally different from what you'll enjoy in Oaxaca, and they’re both amazing. My goal is to take the best of the country's cuisine and then elevate it. When you eat here, I want you to recognize Mexico's fantastic flavors, with a bit of surprise as well."