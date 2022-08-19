OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Shopping > Kendall Jenner
OK LogoSHOPPING

Kendall Jenner Hosts 818 Tequila Party In Line With Launch of Eight Reserve By 818 — Get The Looks

kendall jenner tequila eight reserve party shop feature
Source: Sophia Sahara
By:

Aug. 19 2022, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

Kendall Jenner celebrated her 818 tequila brand on Thursday, August 18, with an evening event at the Little Beach House in Malibu — which simultaneously launched the news of the companies' new high-end line of tequila, Eight Reserve by 818.

The model's closest friends and family came out to celebrate the special night. Among the guests included Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Caitlyn Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Justin Bieber and other people from Kendall's close knit crew.

Those in attendance were able to test out the unreleased tequila while hanging out and enjoying one of the last few nights of summer.

Beside a night filled with lavish liquor, OK! would like to raise a toast to the evening's stunning styles!

HOW TO ACHIEVE HAILEY BIEBER'S FAVORITE HIGH-SOCK TREND — SHOP THE ICONIC SHOE STYLES

Keep scrolling to check out some of the nights' star-studded ensembles, and shop your favorite looks for less directly through our site below!

Article continues below advertisement

Kendall Jenner Wears Stunning One Shoulder Dress

kendall jenner tequila eight reserve party shop
Source: Sophia Sahara

Kendall was of course the star of the show, looking gorgeous in a minimalistic outfit. The 26-year-old let her natural beauty shine in a Rick Owens DRKSHDW Athena One-Shoulder Dress, a black The Row Half Moon Bag, retailing for $1,290, and matching The Row Bare Sandals, retailing for $850.

kendall jenner tequila eight reserve party shop
Source: Revolve

Baobab's Velero One Shoulder Dress is on sale retailing for $156 (Regularly $240) at revolve.com.

Article continues below advertisement
kendall jenner tequila eight reserve party shop
Source: Amazon

SCARLETON's Black Shoulder Bag retails for $39.99 at amazon.com.

kendall jenner tequila eight reserve party shop
Source: Princess Polly

Billini's Montague Heels retail for $70 at princesspolly.com.

Article continues below advertisement

Kris Jenner Steps Out In Trending All-Pink Suit Set

kendall jenner tequila eight reserve party shop
Source: MEGA

'Momager' Kris headed out to the event in a totally trending ensemble. The 66-year-old looked fabulous in a monochromatic baby pink long coat and trouser set. The boss-lady accessorized with matching pumps and an iconic Hermès mini bag.

kendall jenner tequila eight reserve party shop
Source: Boohoo

Boohoo's Wool Look Oversized Coat is on sale retailing for $45 (regularly $115) at boohoo.com.

Article continues below advertisement
kendall jenner tequila eight reserve party shop
Source: Lulus

Lulus' Fine and Refined Trouser Pants are on sale retailing for $31.50 (regularly $54) at lulus.com.

kendall jenner tequila eight reserve party shop
Source: Amazon

VETASTE's Crystal Slingback Pumps retail for $55.99 at amazon.com.

Article continues below advertisement

Kim Kardashian Styles Tight Gray Bodysuit

kendall jenner tequila eight reserve party shop
Source: MEGA

The recently single SKIMS founder stepped out in her classic bodycon-styled clothing. Kim's couture included a flattering tight metallic gray halter neck jumpsuit. The mother-of-four rocked her ex-husband Kanye West's clothing brand while wearing the Yeezy Season 8 Wedge Knee High Boot, retailing for $374, and accessorized the hot look with a Balenciaga Hourglass Top Handle Micro Mini Bag, retailing for $1,200.

kendall jenner tequila eight reserve party shop
Source: H&M

H&M's Fitted Halterneck Jumpsuit retails for $34.99 at hm.com.

Article continues below advertisement
kendall jenner tequila eight reserve party shop
Source: Amazon

Theops' Micro Mini Bag retails for $18.86 at amazon.com.

kendall jenner tequila eight reserve party shop
Source: DSW

Emmshu's Drops Boot retails for $79.99 at dsw.com.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

© Copyright 2022 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.