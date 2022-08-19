Kendall Jenner Hosts 818 Tequila Party In Line With Launch of Eight Reserve By 818 — Get The Looks
Kendall Jenner celebrated her 818 tequila brand on Thursday, August 18, with an evening event at the Little Beach House in Malibu — which simultaneously launched the news of the companies' new high-end line of tequila, Eight Reserve by 818.
The model's closest friends and family came out to celebrate the special night. Among the guests included Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Caitlyn Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Justin Bieber and other people from Kendall's close knit crew.
Those in attendance were able to test out the unreleased tequila while hanging out and enjoying one of the last few nights of summer.
Beside a night filled with lavish liquor, OK! would like to raise a toast to the evening's stunning styles!
Keep scrolling to check out some of the nights' star-studded ensembles, and shop your favorite looks for less directly through our site below!
Kendall Jenner Wears Stunning One Shoulder Dress
Kendall was of course the star of the show, looking gorgeous in a minimalistic outfit. The 26-year-old let her natural beauty shine in a Rick Owens DRKSHDW Athena One-Shoulder Dress, a black The Row Half Moon Bag, retailing for $1,290, and matching The Row Bare Sandals, retailing for $850.
Kris Jenner Steps Out In Trending All-Pink Suit Set
'Momager' Kris headed out to the event in a totally trending ensemble. The 66-year-old looked fabulous in a monochromatic baby pink long coat and trouser set. The boss-lady accessorized with matching pumps and an iconic Hermès mini bag.
Lulus' Fine and Refined Trouser Pants are on sale retailing for $31.50 (regularly $54) at lulus.com.
Kim Kardashian Styles Tight Gray Bodysuit
The recently single SKIMS founder stepped out in her classic bodycon-styled clothing. Kim's couture included a flattering tight metallic gray halter neck jumpsuit. The mother-of-four rocked her ex-husband Kanye West's clothing brand while wearing the Yeezy Season 8 Wedge Knee High Boot, retailing for $374, and accessorized the hot look with a Balenciaga Hourglass Top Handle Micro Mini Bag, retailing for $1,200.