Kendall Jenner Hosts 818 Tequila Party In Line With Launch of Eight Reserve By 818 — Get The Looks

Kendall Jenner celebrated her 818 tequila brand on Thursday, August 18, with an evening event at the Little Beach House in Malibu — which simultaneously launched the news of the companies' new high-end line of tequila, Eight Reserve by 818.

The model's closest friends and family came out to celebrate the special night. Among the guests included Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Caitlyn Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Justin Bieber and other people from Kendall's close knit crew.

Those in attendance were able to test out the unreleased tequila while hanging out and enjoying one of the last few nights of summer.

Beside a night filled with lavish liquor, OK! would like to raise a toast to the evening's stunning styles!

Keep scrolling to check out some of the nights' star-studded ensembles, and shop your favorite looks for less directly through our site below!