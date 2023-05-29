Kendra Wilkinson Admits It’s 'Really Hard Being a Single Mom' After Divorce From Hank Baskett
Though Kendra Wilkinson split from Hank Baskett in 2018, the former is still getting used to being on her own.
"I mean, look, it's really hard being a single mom, you know, alone," the 37-year-old, who shares son Hank and daughter Alijah with Baskett, shared in a new interview. "Starting a new career in real estate on a TV show, it's hard work because not only am I trying to focus on building my new career, I am a single mom on top of it."
Now that the blonde beauty — who previously starred on Girls Next Door — is focusing on selling homes.
"I'm still learning, but now in season 2, I'm officially in the real estate game, so it's a whole different ball game. I’m still a single mom, it's a lot of pressure — it's a lot of pressure to start a new career with the world watching," she said, referring to her show, Kendra Sells Hollywood.
Though she "loves creating TV," she knows appearing on the small screen is a time commitment — and people can say rude remarks about her life.
"I love doing TV. I love being a single mom. I love real estate. But sometimes when you know, it just gets to be a lot. A lot of pressure, because, you know, I'm not a perfect person," she said.
Despite the trolls, the mom-of-two is still an open book.
"Whew, season 2, it can get heavy, it's emotional, it's funny, there's a lot that happens," she said. "But I know I'm strong enough to do it. And I'm on this road. I have dreams. I have ambition. I have so much to reach and I'm not going to stop."
As for if she's open to a relationship, the TV personality isn't so sure she's ready for that right now.
"I don't really focus on dating," she told E! News in 2022. "I focus on how to become a better person, a better mom, and that takes all the time in the world to do that. I don't really have a lot of time to date or meet new people."
Wilkinson spoke with Entertainment Tonight.