Kendra Wilkinson Admits It’s 'Really Hard Being a Single Mom' After Divorce From Hank Baskett

May 29 2023, Published 11:00 a.m. ET

Though Kendra Wilkinson split from Hank Baskett in 2018, the former is still getting used to being on her own.

"I mean, look, it's really hard being a single mom, you know, alone," the 37-year-old, who shares son Hank and daughter Alijah with Baskett, shared in a new interview. "Starting a new career in real estate on a TV show, it's hard work because not only am I trying to focus on building my new career, I am a single mom on top of it."

Now that the blonde beauty — who previously starred on Girls Next Door — is focusing on selling homes.

"I'm still learning, but now in season 2, I'm officially in the real estate game, so it's a whole different ball game. I’m still a single mom, it's a lot of pressure — it's a lot of pressure to start a new career with the world watching," she said, referring to her show, Kendra Sells Hollywood.

Though she "loves creating TV," she knows appearing on the small screen is a time commitment — and people can say rude remarks about her life.

"I love doing TV. I love being a single mom. I love real estate. But sometimes when you know, it just gets to be a lot. A lot of pressure, because, you know, I'm not a perfect person," she said.

Despite the trolls, the mom-of-two is still an open book.

"Whew, season 2, it can get heavy, it's emotional, it's funny, there's a lot that happens," she said. "But I know I'm strong enough to do it. And I'm on this road. I have dreams. I have ambition. I have so much to reach and I'm not going to stop."

As for if she's open to a relationship, the TV personality isn't so sure she's ready for that right now.

"I don't really focus on dating," she told E! News in 2022. "I focus on how to become a better person, a better mom, and that takes all the time in the world to do that. I don't really have a lot of time to date or meet new people."

Wilkinson spoke with Entertainment Tonight.

