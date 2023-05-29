Kendra Wilkinson Admits It’s 'Really Hard Being a Single Mom' After Divorce From Hank Baskett

Though Kendra Wilkinson split from Hank Baskett in 2018, the former is still getting used to being on her own.

"I mean, look, it's really hard being a single mom, you know, alone," the 37-year-old, who shares son Hank and daughter Alijah with Baskett, shared in a new interview. "Starting a new career in real estate on a TV show, it's hard work because not only am I trying to focus on building my new career, I am a single mom on top of it."