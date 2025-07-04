Girl Next Door! Kendra Wilkinson's Steamiest Photos That Has Fans Buzzing

As she called out trolls, Kendra Wilkinson showed off her bikini body while sitting on the edge of a pool in a March update.

"God, takes me a second to post photos now. Wondering how much hate and bullying I'll get for my new body and age but I'm going to post this today and feel proud of myself," she declared. "I have overcome so much in life and deserve to celebrate myself and my new attitude towards life."

The Girls Next Door alum declared "it feels more and more liberating for some reason" as her Playboy days ended, explaining she is now "older and more free" after leaving the mansion.

She added, "Not as much f---- to give when before I was a little more scared of things. Fearing things I couldn't control. Fear can kiss my a-- now!! It feels good to finally LIVE with less depression. If people don't like me or this or think I'm bigger or i can't turn men on anymore GOOD then there's the door. 🚪😆. Love ya."

In the photoset, Wilkinson confidently posed in a blue one-piece swimsuit with a deep neckline and a high-cut leg. She also accessorized with sunglasses for additional sun protection.