Girl Next Door! Kendra Wilkinson's Steamiest Photos That Has Fans Buzzing
Kendra Wilkinson Flaunted Her New Body
As she called out trolls, Kendra Wilkinson showed off her bikini body while sitting on the edge of a pool in a March update.
"God, takes me a second to post photos now. Wondering how much hate and bullying I'll get for my new body and age but I'm going to post this today and feel proud of myself," she declared. "I have overcome so much in life and deserve to celebrate myself and my new attitude towards life."
The Girls Next Door alum declared "it feels more and more liberating for some reason" as her Playboy days ended, explaining she is now "older and more free" after leaving the mansion.
She added, "Not as much f---- to give when before I was a little more scared of things. Fearing things I couldn't control. Fear can kiss my a-- now!! It feels good to finally LIVE with less depression. If people don't like me or this or think I'm bigger or i can't turn men on anymore GOOD then there's the door. 🚪😆. Love ya."
In the photoset, Wilkinson confidently posed in a blue one-piece swimsuit with a deep neckline and a high-cut leg. She also accessorized with sunglasses for additional sun protection.
Gym Day!
In February, the former Playboy model shared a little peek at her gym day in Los Angeles, Calif., posing for a selfie while wearing a black sports bra.
"Love getting back into the swing of things. Working out again feels so d--- good. Energy on point. Here's to health…..🥂💃🏼 Pa. Took down the last post. Didn't realize the bad language. 😂," she captioned the post.
Post-Super Bowl Workout
Wilkinson slipped into her workout outfit, which consisted of a dark brown sports bra, matching leggings and white sneakers, in a February upload after the 2025 Super Bowl.
She wrote in the caption, "Had to workout today after Super Bowl. Felt so good to sweat it all out!!! I can say I'm definitely not all hardcore diet, workout and I'm planning on keeping it pretty chill but aware. Mixing it up with some dancing, tennis, walks too to feel the laughter and fun with friends is always good. 😊."
Sun-Kissed Skin
After celebrating the New Year 2025, Wilkinson enjoyed a sun-soaked beach getaway in California with one of her friends.
"This week has been about letting go and appreciating life. Setting some realistic goals. Resetting my mind, body and soul," the 39-year-old mom-of-two, who posed in a black bikini at the time, said.
She added, "I appreciate my kids and friends so much and so grateful for my job and all the good people around me. Will be watching my alcohol intake these next months and look forward to turning 40 in June. Maybe meet the love of my life lol 😂 Ahhhhhhh. HAPPY NEW YEAR everyone."
Beautiful in White
The Kendra on Top star subtly showed off her curves during a boat ride, posing on a railing in a white tank top, white shorts and white jacket.
Kendra Wilkinson Hit the Jackpot!
In a July 2024 post, Wilkinson effortlessly sizzled in a one-piece swimsuit with a keyhole cutout at the chest, emphasizing her bosom as she posed near a pool.
She Oozed Appeal
In another snap from the July 2024 update, the real estate agent paraded her curves in a white, long-sleeved dress with a V-neckline. She complemented the look with a pair of high-heeled sandals.