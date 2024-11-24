or
Kendra Wilkinson Vows to 'Not Stay in Booty Call Land' While Looking for a Serious Partner After Hank Baskett Split: 'It's Time'

Photo of Kendra Wilkinson.
Source: MEGA

Kendra Wilkinson is ready to find love again following her 2018 divorce from Hank Baskett.

By:

Nov. 24 2024, Published 2:28 p.m. ET

Kendra Wilkinson is ready to be in love again!

Since her marriage to Hank Baskett ended in 2018, the Girls Next Door star, 39, has been casually dating. But now, Wilkinson is eager to find a serious partnership.

kendra wilkinson not stay booty call land serious partner hank baskett
Source: MEGA

Kendra Wilkinson wants to find a serious partnership again.

"It’s time that I kind of evolve here and not stay in the booty call land," the blonde beauty admitted in a recent interview. "It’s time I evolve and look for a husband or boyfriend or something."

"I think I’m going to crawl up from the dead here soon and look for this man of mine, wherever he is. I’m willing to give it all a try," Wilkinson added.

kendra wilkinson not stay booty call land serious partner hank baskett
Source: MEGA

Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett split in 2018.

The former reality star was married to the ex-NFL player from 2009 until they parted ways in 2018. The two share son Hank IV, 14, and daughter Alijah, 10.

As OK! previously reported, Wilkinson has been doing her best to move on from Baskett, 42. However, one specific dating app won't allow her to use their services. “It’s hilarious because the universe is talking to me. I tried to get on Raya and it’s been four years on the waiting list,” she revealed in a separate interview. “I swear to G--, and they will not let me in.”

kendra wilkinson not stay booty call land serious partner hank baskett
Source: MEGA

Kendra Wilkinson claimed Raya will now allow her to use their app.

“So the universe is basically saying, ‘We’re not ready for you. Dating world, Kendra is not coming in. You better, you better wait an extra five years.’ Because once… Kendra enters the dating world, it’s on. It is going to be hilarious and funny," the Playboy model explained.

When thinking about what she wants for her love life, Wilkinson noted, “I have a couple boo things scattered all over L.A. I need a little bit of a level-up now. Just because I have a little s-- every now and then doesn’t make them more than that. So I am looking for a little bit more than that now. I’m definitely ready now.”

kendra wilkinson not stay booty call land serious partner hank baskett
Source: MEGA

Kendra Wilkinson shares two kids with ex-husband Hank Baskett.

The mother-of-two has even played with the idea of having her adventures in dating play out on reality television. “I’m actually working on a show right now, I’m creating one,” Wilkinson revealed. “And it might be something that nobody has seen me do before.”

“And what’s something nobody’s seen me do before? People have seen my crotch, they’ve seen my b----, they’ve seen the births of my kids, but nobody has ever seen me date. So I might be open to that concept," she added. “There’s a couple things that the audience hasn’t seen me do yet — one of them is dating. No one has seen me date yet."

Us Weekly conducted the interview with Wilkinson.

