Kendra Wilkinson Admits She's Been Waiting 4 Years to Get on Dating App Raya: 'They Won't Let Me In'

Kendra Wilkinson expressed frustration over waiting years to join exclusive dating app Raya.

Nov. 20 2024, Published 10:26 a.m. ET

Kendra Wilkinson has been eagerly waiting to dip her toes back into the dating pool!

During an interview at the 11th Annual American Reality Television Awards on November 18, the Girls Next Door alum, 39, shared her ongoing struggle to get accepted onto an exclusive dating app.

Kendra Wilkinson revealed the exclusive dating app won't let her in.

“It’s hilarious because the universe is talking to me. I tried to get on Raya and it’s been four years on the waiting list,” she revealed. “I swear to God, and they will not let me in.”

Wilkinson joked: “So the universe is basically saying, ‘We’re not ready for you. Dating world, Kendra is not coming in. You better, you better wait an extra five years.’ Because once… Kendra enters the dating world, it’s on. It is going to be hilarious and funny.”

Despite the delay, the mom-of-two knows what she wants in her next relationship.

“I have a couple boo things scattered all over L.A. I need a little bit of a level-up now,” she said. “Just because I have a little s-- every now and then doesn’t make them more than that. So I am looking for a little bit more than that now. I’m definitely ready now.”

The model has two kids.

Wilkinson also shared that her hookups are a more recent development, after revealing in January that she had been celibate since her 2018 divorce from Hank Baskett. The former couple shares two children: Hank Randall Baskett IV, 14 and Alijah Mary Baskett, 10.

During an October interview with Page Six, Wilkinson admitted that she had “no idea how to date” but felt ready to try again.

“I’m finally saying, ‘OK, my kids are in a good place, I’m in a good place. Is it time to start dating? Yes, it is,’” the former Playboy model explained.

The reality star is ready to start dating now that her kids are 'in a good place.'

Wilkinson even considered making her love life part of her reality TV comeback.

“I’m actually working on a show right now, I’m creating one,” she told People in September. “And it might be something that nobody has seen me do before.”

Kendra Wilkinson got divorced from Hank Baskett in 2018.

She continued, “And what’s something nobody’s seen me do before? People have seen my crotch, they’ve seen my b----, they’ve seen the births of my kids, but nobody has ever seen me date. So I might be open to that concept.”

In October, she teased her new project again, hinting it could include her finding her other half.

“There’s a couple things that the audience hasn’t seen me do yet — one of them is dating. No one has seen me date yet,” she said.

People recently interviewed Wilkinson.

