Kendra Wilkinson 'Went Through a Really Crazy Identity Crisis' as She Realized She 'Didn't Want to Be Sexualized Anymore'
Kendra Wilkinson recalled how it was tough to go from the Playboy Mansion into real estate.
In a new interview, the blonde babe, who made a name for herself when she appeared on The Girls Next Door alongside late Playboy founder Hugh Hefner, revealed she went "through a really crazy identity crisis," adding that "being sexualized was a major part of it."
“I didn’t wanna be sexualized anymore, and I wanted to just throw away that part of me that people once knew — like, you know, that wild, fun, crazy girl that I was on television,” she explained to Page Six. “I wanted just to unzip and throw that costume away and just become a realtor, and be a mom and a realtor.”
Wilkinson, 39, who shares son Hank Jr., 14, and daughter Alijah, 10, with ex Hank Baskett, went on to star in her own spinoff show, Kendra, from 2009 to 2012, followed by Kendra on Top in 2017.
However, her marriage crumbled after Baskett had an affair, leading her to file for divorce in April 2018.
Since then, she obtained her real estate license in June 2020 and went on to appear in Kendra Sells Hollywood from 2021 to 2023 — but it wasn't easy for her to jump back into reality TV.
“It was the hardest hardest challenge of my life to go from Hollywood to real estate because the majority of people already assumed they knew who I was,” she admitted. “They assumed that I passed my real estate exam for the sake of television. So there’s a lot of assumptions. There was a lot of barriers I had to break down, and it took a toll on my mental health.”
As OK! previously reported, Wilkinson ended up being hospitalized last September after “going through a downward spiral of thoughts” and experiencing “a manic state of anxiety” for a long time.
Now that she feels better, she's working on two reality TV projects "at the moment."
“They’re gonna be fun,” she added. “My last show was a little bit depressing because I was going through these identity issues [with the] camera on. So I didn’t get a chance to, like, settle in and enjoy myself. So I finally feel settled in. I feel like I’m growing into myself. I feel like I can think clearly. I’m back to life again. I am brave. I feel like I can think positively. So now is a good time to really enjoy entertaining the world again.”