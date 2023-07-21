Lisa Simonsen Is 'Proud' of Costar Kendra Wilkinson for 'Completely Reinventing Herself': 'She Turned Everything Around'

Real estate powerhouse Lisa Simonsen is featured on MAX's show Kendra Sells Hollywood, which focuses on Kendra Wilkinson proving she can sell iconic Hollywood homes, so it's no surprise she and the blonde beauty have only gotten closer since filming began.

"I loved having a chance to mentor Kendra — and seeing her do a 180 is incredible! She was known as a playmate and now has switched over to a career in real estate. I definitely relate to her, originally coming from a career in fitness," the TV star exclusively tells OK! about the Wilkinson, who is known for being one of Hugh Hefner's girlfriends and for her role on the E! reality television series The Girls Next Door.