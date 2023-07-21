Lisa Simonsen Is 'Proud' of Costar Kendra Wilkinson for 'Completely Reinventing Herself': 'She Turned Everything Around'
Real estate powerhouse Lisa Simonsen is featured on MAX's show Kendra Sells Hollywood, which focuses on Kendra Wilkinson proving she can sell iconic Hollywood homes, so it's no surprise she and the blonde beauty have only gotten closer since filming began.
"I loved having a chance to mentor Kendra — and seeing her do a 180 is incredible! She was known as a playmate and now has switched over to a career in real estate. I definitely relate to her, originally coming from a career in fitness," the TV star exclusively tells OK! about the Wilkinson, who is known for being one of Hugh Hefner's girlfriends and for her role on the E! reality television series The Girls Next Door.
"It’s been amazing working with Kendra. I am extremely proud of her. She really turned everything around. I think she should write a book for her three million fans, as she's gone from the Playboy Mansion to selling mansions. I think I’ve been a great role model as a leading woman in real estate. I loved working with her because I had always been a fan from many years ago. It’s been an incredible journey watching her completely reinvent herself selling multi-million dollar homes," she gushes.
Simonsen was contacted to appear on the show, as it was going to focus on the West Coast, which was perfect timing since she recently opened an office in Los Angeles, Calif.
From there, she was recommended to the producer, and the rest is history. "I have learned that you have to go hour to hour, day to day and be ready for anything to happen. Don't cash a check until it's in the bank," she advises.
Simonsen also makes sure to tell people that though filming a TV show can be glamorous at times, "it doesn't mean it is the career for you," she notes. "Analyze your motive for wanting to get into it. Is it the flexibility of the schedule or being your own boss? No day is the same. Figure out what is drawing you to it and go from there."
"Like Kendra and myself, who started out in other careers, I want others to know that nothing is out of reach. If you set your mind to achieve a goal or a career shift, it is always possible," she concludes.
Kendra Sells Hollywood is now streaming on MAX.