Kim Zolciak Shades Kenya Moore as She Makes Highly Anticipated Return to 'RHOA' — Watch
Kim Zolciak is making her highly anticipated return to the show that made her a star!
As her reconciliation with Kroy Biermann continues to grab headlines, the "Tardy for the Party" singer is making a cameo on the Sunday, July 9, episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.
In a clip of her return, Zolciak sits down with fellow OG's Shereé Whitfield and Lisa Wu for dinner. As the pair began planning an upcoming girls' trip and who they would invite, the 45-year-old wasted no time jumping into the drama and taking shots at Kenya Moore.
"Cheers to being a b****," the 45-year-old — who departed the show last in 2018 — said as she raised a toast to her old friends with a glass of water. "We will always be connected."
"And even when I was hating you, I love you. It was great memories. I don't hate you anymore," Wu — who starred in the first two seasons —joked with Zolciak.
When the topic of a vacation to Portugal came up, Whitfield threw out the former Miss USA winner's name as a potential attendee. However, the mother of six was not thrilled by the thought of spending time with Moore. "Uh, really? That b**** is still alive," Zolciak shot back.
The Don't Be Tardy star's appearance comes as the shocking news broke that she and her husband of 11 years have officially called off their divorce despite the reports of the two being at each other's throats.
According to legal documents, on Friday, July 7, Zolciak and Biermann filed to dismiss their petitions for divorce after both parties filed to end their marriage in May.
The reconciliation is a surprise to fans as insiders revealed the intense animosity between the two as they continued living together in their Georgia mansion.
"They both want the house and everything in it, including expensive art pieces and furniture. They're even bickering over knickknacks," a source said. "The feeling among their friends is there's no need for all this unpleasantness and they need to stop using their kids in their legal wrangling."