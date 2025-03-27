Kesha Spreads Her Legs in Lingerie as She Promotes New Album: Photo

Kesha might have just dropped the song of the summer... and she made fans drool while doing so.

During a chat with Paper magazine in July 2024, Kesha admitted: "This is the first album I’m making where I’m 100 percent in control of everything. It feels like it’s my first album."

Fans have already pointed out the seemingly purposeful coincidence of Kesha's new album being released on Independence Day in the United States, as the moment marks her newfound freedom as an artist after spending years tied up in a lengthy, bitter legal battle against Dr. Luke .

"It feels divine; it feels like it stands for a lot. It’s really beautiful, and I cannot wait to share it," she expressed. "It’s maybe the most beautiful time of my entire life! I am so excited I got to work with the people I did and capture this moment in time, and put it onto something other people can listen to."

"I spent my whole life learning the art of songwriting from my mom, an iconic songwriter herself, so when Animal came out, it was a culmination of the sounds of growing up, the sounds of falling in love, heartbreak, the sounds of coming of age, and I had no idea what these songs would open up for me and what kind of life I would be creating for myself just by putting these songs out in the world," she captioned a January 5 Instagram upload.

She continued: "I’m so happy I did, and so happy you’ve connected to it the way that you have, and continue to do so.15 years later, 'TiK ToK' had its biggest streaming day just a few days ago. Just goes to show that we all go through these same pivotal feelings and emotions growing up. I’m so happy to have grown up with all of you."

"Happy anniversary Animal. I had no idea you were that b----. But turns out you totally are," the "Your Love Is My Drug" singer concluded.