Kesha 'Didn't Know' She Was Given a Real Butcher Knife for Lollapalooza Performance

Despite the snafu, the blonde babe seems to be in a good place these days, as she and producer Dr. Luke settled their long legal battle, and she is now creating her own label, Kesha Records.

"It’s wild that a human being can lose the rights to their recorded voice in perpetuity in the universe. First of all, changing litigation around that is something that’s on my radar, so if this makes it into the interview — if anybody’s reading this — I would love to connect because it’s atrocious that’s part of the business of making art. That’s my first thought — and second of all, I have to say, currently I’m really excited to build a safe space for artists because creation and fear cannot co-exist. When you’re in a state of fear, you cannot create, and I know this from personal experience," she told Forbes of being an independent artist.