Kesha 'Didn't Know' She Was Given a Real Butcher Knife for Lollapalooza Performance
Kesha let her fans in on a little secret: the knife she held onstage at Lollapalooza on Thursday, August 1, was actually real — and she had no idea.
“sooooo apparently the prop knife went missing and they replaced it with a real butcher knife stolen from the kitchen,” the “Die Young” singer, 37, wrote via X on Friday, August 2, “and i didn’t know. till now.”
People couldn't get over the big mistake. One person wrote, "OMG? that’s so unprofessional," while another said, "why would they not tell you???"
A third person said, "omg wHAT THAT’S WILDDD omg."
Despite the snafu, the blonde babe seems to be in a good place these days, as she and producer Dr. Luke settled their long legal battle, and she is now creating her own label, Kesha Records.
"It’s wild that a human being can lose the rights to their recorded voice in perpetuity in the universe. First of all, changing litigation around that is something that’s on my radar, so if this makes it into the interview — if anybody’s reading this — I would love to connect because it’s atrocious that’s part of the business of making art. That’s my first thought — and second of all, I have to say, currently I’m really excited to build a safe space for artists because creation and fear cannot co-exist. When you’re in a state of fear, you cannot create, and I know this from personal experience," she told Forbes of being an independent artist.
"I’m really excited for Kesha Records to expand and grow in all the ways that people would think, but also in unexpected ways because I’m currently looking into the tech space and I’m looking to find partners who have the values that I align with. So, in addition to the traditional record label model, I’m also looking to the future and I’m looking for some really creative, boundary-pushing, innovative tech creators that want to change how the music business works and bring a new level of transparency to the whole business. So, I’m in a really exciting space right now," Kesha, who recently released "Joyride," added.