Lollapalooza Concertgoers Electrocuted While Taking Photos on Train Tracks, One Goes Into Cardiac Arrest

In video footage, the two are sitting side by side when a man touches the third rail, resulting in him stiffening up and falling down, and when he grabs onto his friend, she gets jolted as well. A third person who was sitting with them got up and helped their other friends — who jumped down from the platform — get the duo off the tracks.

The male victim went into cardiac arrest and was unconscious when the ambulance arrived, while the other appeared to be OK. The man was in critical condition at the time.