Lollapalooza Concertgoers Electrocuted While Taking Photos on Train Tracks, One Goes Into Cardiac Arrest

Source: mega
By:

Aug. 15 2023, Published 12:17 p.m. ET

What was supposed to be a night of music and fun turned into a nightmare for a group of young adults on the way to Chicago's Lollapalooza.

On Saturday, August 5, at around 7:20 p.m., two people were hospitalized after being electrocuted while sitting on the train tracks at the Ridgeland Green Line station on the third rail of the CTA's L Train.

Source: mega

In video footage, the two are sitting side by side when a man touches the third rail, resulting in him stiffening up and falling down, and when he grabs onto his friend, she gets jolted as well. A third person who was sitting with them got up and helped their other friends — who jumped down from the platform — get the duo off the tracks.

The male victim went into cardiac arrest and was unconscious when the ambulance arrived, while the other appeared to be OK. The man was in critical condition at the time.

Source: mega

According to reports, the victims, who were both in their 20s, were on the tracks to take photos.

The man's condition is currently unknown. It's believed he was hit with 600 volts, whereas a strike of lightning comes in at around 300 volts.

The annual concert took place from August 3 to August 6 in Grant Park, Chicago.

Source: mega

This year's star-studded lineup included headliners such as Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, Lana Del Rey and The Red Hot Chili Peppers. Eilish posted a slew of photos from the show that put her newly dyed red and black locks on display, captioning the set, "lolla❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥."

Rey wrote on Instagram afterwards alongside a mirror selfie, "A picture’s worth 1000 words but thank you a thousand times over and thank you Chicago and everybody who I met from everywhere who came out for showing up."

TMZ reported on the electrocution incident.

