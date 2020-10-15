Lukasz Gottwald, also known as music producer Dr. Luke, is slamming Kesha in court documents obtained by OK! and demanding the singer pays up for claiming he had sexually assaulted Katy Perry.

Dr. Luke filed his response Wednesday, October 7, in the defamation lawsuit he previously filed against Kesha back in 2014. He won that case, but soon after Kesha appealed that decision. This is now the eighth time the two have faced off in a court case.

“[Kesha] makes numerous other baseless arguments, including reversing her prior representation to this Court that her lawyer and publicity representatives were her agents, now absurdly claiming they were not,” reads his response. “[Kesha] outrageously tries to keep alive a question of fact as to her libel that Gottwald raped Katy Perry, when both Ms. Perry and Gottwald swore it untrue.”

These and other machinations, including Kesha’s argument that her rape claim is an “opinion,” were properly rejected.

Kesha sued Dr. Luke in 2014, claiming that she was drugged and raped by the producer in 2005 after the two attended a birthday party for Nicky Hilton. That alleged attack, followed by years of what Kesha claims was psychological abuse and fat-shaming, left the singer with “severe depression, post-traumatic stress, social isolation, and panic attacks.” Kesha and her lawyers argued this behavior was a breach of contract and demanded the singer be allowed to abandon her record deal with Dr. Luke.

The court ultimately ruled in Dr. Luke’s favor, however, forcing Kesha to record three more albums with the producer. Dr. Luke filed a defamation suit on October 14, 2014 (the same day Kesha filed the initial lawsuit), which also named the singer’s mother, Pebe Sebert, as a defendant.

Kesha’s mom and manager were later dropped from the complaint due to jurisdiction issues in the case, though the two are still accused of aiding Kesha in the complaint.

“Ke$ha and her team also promoted boycotts and social media harassment of third parties who continued to work with Gottwald in order to pressure them to stop doing so,” states the complaint. “Ke$ha’s management even went so far as to develop a plan for ‘leaking’ to the public the cell phone numbers and email addresses of top-level executives from SonyMusic Entertainment and its related entities.”

The producer and his attorneys have presented evidence that they also claim shows how close Kesha was to Dr. Luke, including a birthday card. In the card, Kesha praises Dr. Luke, writing: “To the FOXXY-est producer ever! Ur just getting better with time! Thank you for making my wildest dreams come true!”

Dr. Luke argues that Kesha and her mother launched their smear campaign in a bid to extort him. The card, which was given some time after 2009, is signed by Kesha and a name that is unclear, but could be her older brother, Lagan Sebert. That card, among other things, offers proof that Dr. Luke never raped the singer, reason his attorneys. Kesha publicly alleged that Dr. Luke drugged and raped her when she was 18 years old, while trying to get out of her contract with the producer and parent company, Sony, a bid that was denied in 2016 by a judge. Dr. Luke also submitted a detailed public relations campaign that was put together by PR firm Sunshine Sachs as evidence.

That plan detailed how the agency planned to assist Kesha’s legal team “by inciting a deluge of negative media attention and public pressure on the basis of the horrific personal abuses presented in the lawsuit.” The agency also spoke about how they would leak details of lawsuits before they became public to TMZ, to allow the website time to plan a post.

There are also a number of emails sent by Kesha’s mother, in which she praises the producer. “I know you are going to be a great dad,” writes Sebert in one email. “You are part of our family,” she tells Dr. Luke in another exchange submitted as evidence in the case. In May 2009, she told Dr. Luke: “Thank you for all you do for Ke$ha. We both love you.” And in 2010, she wrote: “Thank you Luke. You have changed our lives forever. I love you!!”

The defamation case also includes lengthy depositions from Dr. Luke and Kesha. Dr. Luke made claims about Kesha being a liar after he was questioned about her claim that he had raped her when she was a teenager. Her lawyer asks at one point: “Are you aware that Ms. [Kesha] Sebert — that there is evidence in the record that Ms. [Kesha] Sebert told doctors and medical providers that she had been raped by you prior to 2014 or prior to this lawsuit?”

DailyMail.com saw that evidence, which Dr. Luke dismissed by stating: “I don’t — in sum and substance, I think that is — that you are wrong to say that she has spoken to multiple doctors prior to these lawsuits and said that she was raped by me. I would say that that is not a correct statement.”

That seemed to be the final straw for music producer. “Ke$ha’s a liar and Ke$ha lied a lot. And it was something that I spoke to her about quite a bit. And she apologized to me and admitted that she lied,” claimed Dr. Luke.

Dr. Luke was later asked why he was so eager to work with Kesha if she was such a liar. “She apologized to me. She, you know, it was one of the conditions of us moving forward and working again when she came back and wanted to work with me again,” said Dr. Luke. “And I said, ‘Hey, you need to make this right and you’ve got to be responsible and you can’t just make up stories.’ A lot of the lies that Ke$ha told were sort of, I’d say, maybe non-harmful lies, like, you know, her father is Mick Jagger. About, you know, breaking into Prince‘s house. And, you know, like — she had a whole lot of stories that she would tell.”

However, he said he never thought she would “stoop so low” as lie about rape. “I’ve witnessed somebody lying about rape and making something up like that and it’s disgusting,” he said. “It’s a horrible thing. It does incredible damage.

“And it’s really horrible to women who actually have been raped which is a very serious, you know, serious problem. And it’s disgusting. And, you know, the truth is, is I’d seen glimpses of it but never imagined it could be this bad.”