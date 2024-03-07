'First Day I've Owned My Voice': Kesha Teases New Record Since Settling 9-Year Legal Battle With Dr. Luke
The video featured the “Tik Tok” artist in the buff and surrounded by nature as she began singing, "I’ve been waiting for you, everything’s changed now."
The clip was accompanied by a link to KeshaIsWaitingForYou.com, which displayed a cover image of the naked star turned around.
In addition to the teaser, Kesha tweeted, “First day I’ve owned my voice in 19 years. Welcome,” referencing her nine-year lawsuit.
The footage came as no surprise since the musician posted paparazzi photos of herself back in January that showed her with a sign that read, "New music coming soon."
Back in June, Kesha officially left both her label and management following the end of her legal battle.
Variety reported Kesha's deal with Luke's label, Kemosabe, concluded last week. Her last contractual album with the label, Gag Order, was released in May 2023.
"Jack Rovner confirms, after 16 years, Kesha and Vector Management have agreed amicably to part ways, with much love and respect," Kesha’s rep stated back in December.
The star then released her own statement, which read, "My manager has been an unwavering supporter of helping me get through the lengthy legal battle I have been embroiled in for almost a decade. We have achieved many great successes and have shared a magnificent part of my life with me. I am so grateful to them and always will be. In need of a fresh start in my life, we have parted ways but I will remain forever grateful for the run we had."
As OK! previously reported, Kesha also garnered some attention on Instagram this week when she posted a topless photo while on vacation for her 37th birthday.
In the upload, she poked fun at a viral trend in which girls who are a little more wild than they are refined caption their photos, "It's hard to be a Kesha in a world of Hailey Biebers."
"Hard to be Kesha in a Hailey Bieber world but somebody’s gotta do it," she penned alongside a photo of herself with only a bottle and a can covering her chest.
The same day, she shared a series of more risqué photos, including one of herself without clothes laying near the water.