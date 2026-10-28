Kesha Flashes Her Behind as She Goes Pantless in Plunging Animal-Print Bodysuit: See the Throwback Photos

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Kesha flaunted her figure in nostalgic throwback photos. The pop star went pantless as she wore a plunging animal-print bodysuit and flashed her envy-worthy butt in an October 27 Instagram post. In some, she grinned at the camera with glitter all over her face, while in others she flaunted sultry poses with friends, seemingly while partying on the dance floor.

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Source: @KESHA/INSTAGRAM Kesha posted digital camera photos from a 2009 music video shoot.

Kesha, now 39, captioned the never-before-seen nostalgic snaps, noting that they'd been found in a decades-old digital camera, stocked with photos from before the height of her fame. "Uncovered from the depths of Diana’s digital camera," she wrote, adding a knife emoji. The photo dump featured Kesha's larger-than-life blonde hair and signature animal print, which she sported for her "Backstabber" music video. The long-awaited video was released 16 years after the song debuted in 2010.

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Fans Were Obsessed With the Nostalgia

Source: @KESHA/INSTAGRAM Kesha's fans were obsessed with the nostalgia from her photo dump.

Fans couldn't get enough of the nostalgia and were quick to gush over a younger Kesha's iconic style and envy-worthy figure. "You brought the animal in me back out, mother," one fan gushed. "Mother, can we get more photos?" another begged. "Cries in nostalgia," a third wrote as a fourth chimed in, "Watching you succeed is everything to me." Others were just thrilled to see the video that Kesha spent 16 years trying to release finally see the light of day. "THIS VIDEO WAS EVERYTHING AND MORE," a commenter exclaimed. "The nostalgia from this video!!!," another gushed.

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Source: @KESHA/INSTAGRAM Kesha's photos were from a previously unreleased music video.

Kesha announced plans to share the video, which had been stuck in the vault for well over a decade, in an October 25 Instagram post. "I can’t believe I’m saying this, but after 16 years, it’s finally here," she gushed. "The official music video for 'Backstabber' drops TOMORROW." After its release, the "Cannibal" singer gave fans insight into why it had taken so long for the video to come out, noting that she made it herself with all of her friends. "In 2009, I knew I wanted 'Backstabber' to be a single, so I took it upon myself to make this video to convince everyone that it deserved its moment," she explained in an October 26 post. "My friends and I stayed up all night, did our own glam, and shot this video!!"

Source: @KESHA/INSTAGRAM Kesha released the music video after 16 years.