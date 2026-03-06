Kesha Goes Topless to Celebrate Her Birthday in Racy Photos: 'Best Year Yet'

Article continues below advertisement

Kesha boldly celebrated her birthday. The pop star rang in her 39th birthday on March 1 by sharing a series of eye-catching photos on Instagram, including a topless snapshot surrounded by colorful bouquets and birthday decorations.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @kesha/Instagram Kesha celebrated her 39th birthday on March 1.

Article continues below advertisement

In the photo, the singer sat among large floral arrangements while her long blonde hair fell over her shoulders. Heart emojis strategically covered her nipples as she posed for the camera. Behind her, gold letters spelling out “Happy Birthday” hung across the room, setting the tone for the celebration. The singer appeared relaxed and reflective as she posed among the flowers, giving fans a glimpse into her birthday festivities.

Article continues below advertisement

Another snap showed the star from a lower angle. In that image, she spread her legs while still nude, covering her body with a bouquet of white roses placed in a vase. Alongside the photos, the “Tik Tok” singer shared a heartfelt caption about her special day and an exciting year ahead in her career.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @kesha/Instagram The singer shared bold photos on Instagram.

Article continues below advertisement

“FEELING THE LOVE NEW ZEALAND! Thank you all for making this one of my best years yet ❤️ since Tuesday we've traveled over 10,000 miles, 48 hours, and we made it to Paris and can’t wait to kick off the UK & European leg of the T--- Out Tour tomorrow!!! Thank you animals, and to my crew who’s traveled all over the earth to make sure these shows happen. Let’s f------- go baby!!!! LET THE BDAY FESTIVITIES CONTINUE!” she wrote.

Article continues below advertisement

She also shared another photo where she lay on her stomach on the floor while wearing a sweater dress with nothing underneath, as she flaunted her backside. The birthday post quickly caught fans’ attention online. Many followers and fellow celebrities filled the comment section with birthday wishes and compliments for the singer’s fearless celebration.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @kesha/Instagram Kesha also recently criticized the White House on social media.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Among them was photographer Chris Corsini, who commented, “Happy bdayyyyyy 🙌❤️.” “Happiness looks so good on you!🥹 you deserve it!!!🥰🫶🏻,” another user wrote. A third fan added, “YOU’RE SO BEAUTIFUL KESHA.” The celebratory post comes shortly after Kesha spoke out against the White House for using one of her songs in a social media video that she said “makes light of war.”

Article continues below advertisement

The White House’s official TikTok account posted a video titled “Lethality,” which showed footage of military jets launching missiles at a naval ship while playing the lyric “This place about to blow.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The star does not approve of her music being used to promote violence.

Article continues below advertisement

The video appeared online shortly after the United States and Israel reportedly launched coordinated military strikes against Iran. Kesha responded with a strong message on social media on Monday, March 3.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

“It’s come to my attention that the White House has used one of my songs on TikTok to incite violence and threaten war. Trying to make light of war is disgusting and inhumane. I absolutely do NOT approve of my music being used to promote violence of any kind,” she wrote. “Love always trumps hate. Please love yourself and each other during times like this. This show of blatant disregard for human life and quite frankly this attack on all of our nervous systems is the opposite of what I stand for,” she added.