Wild Child! Kesha Poses Topless While Vacationing With Friends for Her 37th Birthday — Photos
She's the life of the party!
Over the weekend, Kesha celebrated her 37th birthday by sharing a few photos from her fun vacation — which included a few topless moments.
The singer poked fun at the social media trend in which girls who are a little more wild than they are refined caption their photos, "It's hard to be a Kesha in a world of Hailey Biebers."
The "Die Young" crooner took it all in good stride, sharing a shirtless picture of herself on social media alongside the caption, "Hard to be Kesha in a Hailey Bieber world but somebody’s gotta do it."
In the risqué snap, Kesha was behind the bar and holding a beer can and a wine bottle in front of her chest without any clothing or undergarments on.
That same day, she posted a slew of snaps to Instagram, including one of herself laying in the buff near the ocean with an arm covering her chest.
The Grammy nominee also gave fans a glimpse at her birthday festivities, in which she rode ATV bikes, swam in the ocean and hung out with friends.
"She is LIVING ❤️❤️❤️❤️😍," one fan declared in the comments section of the upload, while another wrote, "Serving as always babe."
"Deserving of all the rest and fun in the world," a third admirer said. "Slaying as usual❤❤❤."
The crooner took a bit of a break from the spotlight over the years due to her long battle with her old record label and Lukasz "Dr. Luke" Gottwald, which concluded in June 2023.
Kesha sued the music producer in 2014, claiming he sexually assaulted her, prompting Dr. Luke, 50, to sue for defamation. He claimed she was lying about her claims just so she could get out of her contract.
"Only God knows what happened that night, as I have always said," the pop star spilled last year when they settled things out of court. "I cannot recount everything that happened. I am looking forward to closing the door on this chapter of my life and beginning a new one."
Dr. Luke also released a statement, sharing, "While I appreciate Kesha again acknowledging she cannot recount what happened that night in 2005, I am absolutely certain that nothing happened. I never drugged or assaulted her and would never do that to anyone."
With all of that behind her, Kesha teased fresh tunes are on the way when she held a sign that read "new music coming soon!" as she stopped by a 7-11 store in Los Angeles in January 2024.