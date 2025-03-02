Kesha Shows Off Her Butt in Bikini While Celebrating 38th Birthday in the Snow — See the Hot Photos
38 and thriving!
On Sunday, March 2, Kesha put her butt on display in a bikini while posing in the snow for her 38th birthday.
In the seductive images, the “Tik Tok” singer wore a tiny black bikini as she faced her behind to the camera. Kesha accessorized the revealing look with black shades and boots as she stood on a snow bank.
In one of the sultry stills, the blonde beauty laid on a rock surrounded by snow in the skimpy swimwear. The “Die Young” star’s toned abs and legs were on full display in the steamy look.
“💋 F--- Kanye, ♥️ to 2 Chainz,” the celeb penned, referencing how she put 2 Chainz and Kanye West’s “Birthday Song” on the upload.
In response, fans gushed over the songstress’ amazing appearance.
“YAAAAAAAS BDAY QUEEN,” one person wrote, while another raved, “Goooooo MOTHER ❤️🔥❤️🔥❤️🔥.”
“Kesha is so back,” a third user noted, while a fourth user said, “You look 🔥🔥🔥.”
As OK! previously reported, Kesha is no stranger to showing off her figure, as in February, she had a wardrobe malfunction while sitting front row at a fashion event.
After attending Christian Cowan’s fashion show in NYC, Kesha shared pictures of herself from the outing, where her chest was accidentally on full display.
“Whoops t---- out,” she captioned the image of herself in a lowcut, lace bodysuit.
“Oh, dear god…” she wrote on another snapshot that exposed her private part.
Just one week before she made an appearance at the event, she uploaded a topless photo to Instagram while mourning her cat.
"Carl, my little chicken. You really broke my heart this time. I’ll see you in the next life, my baby boy. God really outdid himself with this creature.💔," she penned alongside a picture of herself naked with the pet.
"Thank you for these comments. I’m laying in my hotel room crying from all the kindness," she added, referencing the support she’s gotten from fans during the tough time.
Many others then shared their sympathy in her comments section.
"😢😢😢 I’m so sorry. Sending love, that’s one of the most difficult kinds of heartbreak 💔," one individual said, while another noted, "I’m so so sorry queen❤️❤️❤️ sending u so much love and I know my kitty Gizmo is up there loving him."
A third person stated, "Carl went to play in other galaxies, but he left this world knowing that he was very loved. Sending you love, @kesha 🤍," as a fourth added, "I’m so so sorry! ❤️🩹 Sending you so much love!! 😘."