Kesha Shows Off Her Butt in Bikini While Celebrating 38th Birthday in the Snow — See the Hot Photos

In the seductive images, the “Tik Tok” singer wore a tiny black bikini as she faced her behind to the camera. Kesha accessorized the revealing look with black shades and boots as she stood on a snow bank.

In one of the sultry stills, the blonde beauty laid on a rock surrounded by snow in the skimpy swimwear. The “Die Young” star’s toned abs and legs were on full display in the steamy look.