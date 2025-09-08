or
Article continues below advertisement
Kesha Stuns in Bathing Suit as She Soaks Up the Sun: Photos

Source: MEGA;@kesha/Instagram

Kesha turned heads in a blue-and-white swimsuit while vacationing by the beach.

Sept. 8 2025, Published 10:48 a.m. ET

Kesha is giving major beach goddess vibes in her latest Instagram post.

The 38-year-old pop star shared a carousel of photos from her seaside getaway, rocking a blue-and-white patterned swimsuit that showed off her toned figure.

Kesha showed off her swimsuit at the beach.
Source: @kesha/Instagram

Kesha showed off her swimsuit at the beach.

“Blood moon transformation activation,” she teased in the caption.

In the first snap, the “Die Young” singer played with her tousled blonde hair as she posed on rocky terrain near the shore, flaunting her abs and tattoos. Dark sunglasses and windswept locks completed her effortlessly cool look.

Source: @kesha/Instagram
Another shot showed the singer lounging on the sand with waves crashing behind her, striking a sultry pose against the sparkling ocean.

The retro-inspired bikini, featuring a cropped tank-style top and ruffled bottoms, perfectly matched her bohemian flair.

The singer's fans flooded the comments section with love.
Source: @kesha/Instagram

The singer's fans flooded the comments section with love.

Fans couldn’t get enough of the photos, flooding the comments section with compliments and emojis.

“Glad to see you’re living your best happy life ❤️❤️❤️,” one follower gushed.

“Ooooo beachy Kesha vibes! I’m here for it!” another wrote.

“You’re a ocean nature queen 🌊,” added a third.

The beachy moment comes just weeks after Kesha opened up about her sexuality. Last month, she revealed on the Feeld dating app that she identifies as omnisexual.

Kesha recently came out as omnisexual.
Source: @kesha/Instagram

Kesha recently came out as omnisexual.

Omnisexuality, according to WebMD, falls under multisexuality — meaning attraction to more than one gender.

Her candid confession had ripple effects — Andrew Peet, Feeld’s VP of creative, said Kesha’s update sparked “a real uptick” in other members embracing the same label.

Source: @kesha/Instagram
Years ago, the “TiK ToK” hitmaker also took to Instagram to explain her perspective and celebrate Pride, reminding fans why she’s long been seen as a queer icon.

“In case I haven't been straight forward enough (LOL) I just wanted to take a sec to tell everyone that you are not only enough, just as you are, but the world is so f------ lucky to have you,” she wrote in 2022. “I'm not gay. I'm not straight. I don't know what I am. I love people. I love people because we are all our own little consciousness journeys, dancing around the sun.”

The 'TiK ToK' singer's openness inspired others on the Feeld dating app.
Source: @kesha/Instagram

The 'TiK ToK' singer's openness inspired others on the Feeld dating app.

She continued, “How weird and interesting and fun this life is, right? I refuse to be anything, really, except for open to it all. I know it can be confusing sometimes, but you are so seen and loved. Love u animals, happy pride see u at Stonewall soon!!!!! Also yes, I've been wearing the same thing for like 4 days. What?”

Back in 2019, the “Your Love is My Drug” songstress revealed that her sexuality has always been a natural part of who she is, adding that she and her boyfriend were in an open relationship at the time.

“I never hid [my bisexuality] from anybody,” she told Attitude. “I never had a moment of feeling I had to come out about it.”

