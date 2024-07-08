Kesha Proudly Flaunts Her Bikini Body, Tells Haters to Stop 'Tearing Other Women Down' Over Their Appearance: Photos
Kesha is hitting back at online trolls.
On Sunday, July 7, the singer took to Instagram to flaunt her fabulous figure after reading negative remarks about her appearance.
"I didn’t think in 2024 people still body shamed," she wrote alongside two photos of herself rocking a black string bikini. "I am so proud of my body. She’s been through a lot."
"She’s torn her ALC on stage and finished the show. She’s held my f------ broken heart together," the blonde beauty, 37, continued. "To those who think you’re shaming me, you’re actually making me feel very powerful. So, to you, I hope you one day feel whole enough to not tear other women down."
The "TiK ToK" crooner signed off her message by quipping, "in the mean time, hate me harder b----:) 💪🏻."
The star's fans raved over her positive upload, with one person commenting, "Your body is both beautiful & strong. Haters gonna hate, Queen! ❤️."
"This is so empowering!! ❤️❤️," declared another, while a third supporter wrote, "HATE ME HARDER is one of my anthems. I love you so much Kesha. 💖."
The pop star is in the midst of reviving her career, having just released her song "Joyride," her first as an independent artist after leaving the record label she was under.
Kesha performed the track for the first time at a Pride event last month, telling the crowd, "Good news: I’m a free motherf------ woman."
"And do you know what I want to do? I kinda wanna play my first song in almost 20 f------ years … as a free motherf------ woman," she declared.
The label change came after the singer's intense court battle against producer Dr. Luke, whom she sued and accused of sexual abuse. The music producer, 50, denied her allegations, and after years of back and forth, they settled out of court in the summer of 2023.
"Only God knows what happened that night. As I have always said, I cannot recount everything that happened," she said in a statement. "I am looking forward to closing the door on this chapter of my life and beginning a new one. I wish nothing but peace to all parties involved."
Dr. Luke also released a message, insisting, "I never drugged or assaulted her and would never do that to anyone. For the sake of my family, I have vigorously fought to clear my name for nearly 10 years. It is time for me to put this difficult matter behind me and move on with my life. I wish Kesha well."