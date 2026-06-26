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Kesha Goes Braless to the Premiere of 'The Invite': See the Daring Dress

kesha the invite premiere
Source: MEGA; @kesha/Instagram

Kesha went braless in a daring backless gown at 'The Invite' premiere.

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June 26 2026, Published 12:59 p.m. ET

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Kesha made a bold fashion statement while celebrating the premiere of The Invite.

The singer took to Instagram to share a series of glamorous photos from the June 24 event, showing off a stunning ivory gown with a daring braless design and a dramatic open-back silhouette.

In the snapshots, Kesha posed in front of a rustic brick fireplace while wearing the floor-length halter dress, which hugged her figure and highlighted her toned frame. The elegant gown featured a high neckline in the front, while its backless cut added a sultry twist to the sophisticated look.

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image of Kesha stunned fans in a daring braless ivory gown while attending the premiere of ‘The Invite.’
Source: @kesha/Instagram

Kesha stunned fans in a daring braless ivory gown while attending the premiere of ‘The Invite.’

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Source: @kesha/Instagram
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One photo captured the "TiK ToK" hitmaker posing with one hand on her hip as she looked off-camera. Another showed her adjusting her hair while the camera flash highlighted the sleek design of the minimalist yet eye-catching ensemble.

Kesha completed the look with soft waves, natural-looking glam and sparkling jewelry, letting the striking gown take center stage.

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Fans Couldn't Get Enough of Her Look

image of The singer shared glamorous red carpet photos and behind-the-scenes moments from the celebration on Instagram.
Source: @kesha/Instagram

The singer shared glamorous red carpet photos and behind-the-scenes moments from the celebration on Instagram.

The carousel also featured a behind-the-scenes snap from inside the venue, where the Grammy nominee posed with friends under purple lighting after the screening of The Invite.

It didn't take long for followers to flood the comments section with compliments.

“GLOWING ❤️,” one wrote.

Another added, “WHO'S SHEEEEE 🔥.”

“girl you are LIGHT 🕯️,” a third gushed.

“YOU’RE SO BEAUTIFUL KESHAAAAA,” a fourth raved.

“Hot sidepart!!!” another fan commented on her red carpet look.

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Inside ‘The Invite’

image of 'The Invite’ stars Seth Rogen, Olivia Wilde, Edward Norton and Penélope Cruz in a provocative relationship dramedy.
Source: @kesha/Instagram

'The Invite’ stars Seth Rogen, Olivia Wilde, Edward Norton and Penélope Cruz in a provocative relationship dramedy.

The A24 film The Invite is a sharp, provocative dramedy centered on longtime married couple Joe and Angela, played by Seth Rogen and Olivia Wilde.

As their marriage begins to unravel, they invite their free-spirited upstairs neighbors, Hawk and Pína, portrayed by Edward Norton and Penélope Cruz, over for dinner. What starts as an uncomfortable evening quickly takes unexpected turns, bringing hidden emotions and unexplored desires to the surface.

Kesha Is Embracing Her Freedom Era

image of Kesha is currently traveling across the country on The Freedom Tour, which concludes at the end of August.
Source: MEGA

Kesha is currently traveling across the country on The Freedom Tour, which concludes at the end of August.

The premiere comes as Kesha continues her The Freedom Tour, which kicked off on May 23 in Chula Vista, Calif.

The tour is scheduled to wrap on August 30, with its final stop at the Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville, Ind.

In a recent interview with Out, Kesha shared that she hopes the tour creates a joyful space for her loved ones and devoted fans.

"We have gone through it and we have made it to freedom," she said. "I want to absolutely bathe in the love and goodness. It really has been so healing. My Animals are the love of my life. It's my longest relationship by far. I'm spending time in very c---- outfits with people who I love the most. It's the best."

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