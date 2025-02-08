Kesha Jokes About Spilling Out of Her Low-Cut Sheer Top After Attending Christian Cowan's Fashion Show in NYC: See the Hot Photos
Kesha may have shown off more than she wanted to at Christian Cowan’s fashion show.
On Friday, February 7, the singer, 37, joked about having a wardrobe malfunction while wearing a low-cut she top to sit front row at the NYC event.
“Whoops t---- out,” she penned alongside a snapshot from the show.
“Oh, dear god…” Kesha wrote alongside another still, in which her chest was spilling out of her ensemble.
In other images from the outing, the blonde beauty stunned as she had her cleavage on full display. In addition to donning the black lacey ensemble, the “Tik Tok” songstress wore a purple leather jacket, black sunglasses and a bag that said “Joyride,” referencing one of the artist’s songs.
As OK! previously reported, Kesha has not been afraid to show some skin on social media lately.
On January 24, the celeb shared a topless photo alongside a message about mourning her cat.
"Carl, my little chicken. You really broke my heart this time. I’ll see you in the next life, my baby boy. God really outdid himself with this creature.💔," she penned next to a series of snapshots, one of which showed her holding the white feline without wearing a shirt.
"Thank you for these comments. I’m laying in my hotel room crying from all the kindness," she added.
Many people then shared well-wishes during this tough time for Kesha.
"😢😢😢 I’m so sorry. Sending love, that’s one of the most difficult kinds of heartbreak 💔," one person penned, while another said, "I’m so so sorry queen❤️❤️❤️ sending u so much love and I know my kitty Gizmo is up there loving him."
A third individual noted, "Carl went to play in other galaxies, but he left this world knowing that he was very loved. Sending you love, @kesha 🤍," as a fourth stated, "I’m so so sorry! ❤️🩹 Sending you so much love!! 😘."
On January 6, Kesha also stripped down for her 3.4 million Instagram followers while going skinny-dipping in the ocean.
"Life is short. Get naked," she quipped.
The upload came one day after she celebrated the 15th anniversary of her debut studio album, Animal, which was released on January 5, 2010.
"I spent my whole life learning the art of songwriting from my mom, an iconic songwriter herself, so when Animal came out, it was a culmination of the sounds of growing up, the sounds of falling in love, heartbreak, the sounds of coming of age, and I had no idea what these songs would open up for me and what kind of life I would be creating for myself just by putting these songs out in the world," she said.
"I’m so happy I did, and so happy you’ve connected to it the way that you have, and continue to do so," she continued. "15 years later, 'TiK ToK' had its biggest streaming day just a few days ago. Just goes to show that we all go through these same pivotal feelings and emotions growing up. I’m so happy to have grown up with all of you."