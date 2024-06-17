Kevin Costner Admits He's Been 'Bruised' Following Messy Split From Christine Baumgartner

"So, I have had life take some bites out of me, and I have to look at myself as a movie. I know I'm just a person, but who am I going to be? And one of the things I need to do is maybe not think about myself too much. These tough times have been more a moment for me to look outward and make sure the people around me are all right," he continued. "Because I know I'm bruised, I know where I'm at. I've been really lucky, really lucky in my life. That doesn't mean I haven't been bruised, I've taken some big bites out of life, and life has taken some really big bites out of me, and I think I know who I want to be in the movies, and I think I know who I need to be in my life."