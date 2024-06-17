Kevin Costner Admits He's Been 'Bruised' Following Messy Split From Christine Baumgartner
Hollywood star Kevin Costner, who settled his divorce from Christine Baumgartner in September 2023, admitted life isn't always full of rainbows and butterflies.
On the Monday, June 17, appearance on The View, the 69-year-old actor called himself as "single father" while discussing the three children he shares with his ex.
Co-host Sara Haines asked theYellowstone alum how he handles life when "stuff hits the fan," to which he replied: "You know, I don't want to circle this back to movies, but I will for a second... for as phony as they are, and as moving as they can be and funny as they can be, there's a lot of life lessons in movies. Because we know who the bad guys are, we see it, we know who the buffoons are, and we know what it is to be noble, and sometimes even in defeat. And so when you go to the movies, you can see who you want to be."
"So, I have had life take some bites out of me, and I have to look at myself as a movie. I know I'm just a person, but who am I going to be? And one of the things I need to do is maybe not think about myself too much. These tough times have been more a moment for me to look outward and make sure the people around me are all right," he continued. "Because I know I'm bruised, I know where I'm at. I've been really lucky, really lucky in my life. That doesn't mean I haven't been bruised, I've taken some big bites out of life, and life has taken some really big bites out of me, and I think I know who I want to be in the movies, and I think I know who I need to be in my life."
- Kevin Costner Admits He'd 'Love' to Return to 'Yellowstone' If It's 'Under the Right Circumstances'
- Kevin Costner Is 'Relieved' Nasty Legal Battle With Ex Christine Baumgartner Is Over: 'Feels Like a New Era for Him'
- Kevin Costner Ignored CNN's Request for Shorter Speech at Whitney Houston's Funeral: 'I Don't Care'
Elsewhere in the conversation, the father-of-seven, who shares Cayden Wyatt, 17, Hayes Logan, 15, and Grace Avery, 14, with Baumgartner shared more details about spending time with his kids.
"Well, you would be shocked, but my life is very much like yours. I'm like living on a freeway, I think I'm an Uber driver ... I might as well be one," he said. 'I'm a single father ... that wasn't how I drew it, but that's where it is. I kind of love to see them succeed, I loved playing with them since they were little and I'm watching them actually talk to me about things, there's then that shift ... My life isn't any different. They have their ups and downs, but they're really good kids, and I feel lucky."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The Waterworld alum also shares three adult children — Annie, 40, Lily, 37, and Joe, 36 — with his ex-wife, Cindy Silva, as well as son Liam, 26, with former partner Bridget Rooney.