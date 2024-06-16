Kevin Costner Is 'Relieved' Nasty Legal Battle With Ex Christine Baumgartner Is Over: 'Feels Like a New Era for Him'
Kevin Costner is "relieved" he's no longer in and out of court with his estranged ex-wife Christine Baumgartner after their messy split.
Baumgartner, 50, called it quits with the Yellowstone actor, 69, in May 2023 after 18 years of marriage and their divorce was finalized in February 2024.
According to a source, Costner is "really focused" on rebuilding his life, noting: "This feels like a new era for him."
However, that doesn't mean the Waterworld star doesn't have regrets about the demise of his former relationship. "He wished they could have worked things out," the source added.
Following their split, Costner and Baumgartner agreed to share joint physical custody of their three children — Cayden, 17, Hayes, 15, and Grace, 13 — but the handbag designer doesn't want any further contact with her ex than that.
"Kevin would still have a relationship with Christine but she will not communicate with him unless it’s regarding the younger kids," the source explained.
A second insider claimed that Baumgartner "didn’t really give Kevin an opportunity to try and fix things" when their marriage went south.
"It was very painful but I believe Kevin’s moved on," the insider noted, seemingly referring to his rumored relationship with Grammy Award winner Jewel, 49.
As OK! previously reported, Costner and the "Foolish Games" singer began privately dating sometime in 2023 after being friends for years.
"Kevin and Jewel had an extremely high opinion of each other and have always gotten along great," a source said at the time. "They check a lot of boxes for each other."
"There’s no pressure of expectation here," the source continued. "Kevin just wants to go with the flow — and so does she. But the consensus is that he’s found a real keeper in Jewel and that this has the makings of something that could be very special."
As for Baumgartner, she's moved on with boyfriend Josh Connor, who she was photographed holding hands with while on a stroll in Montecito, Calif., last month.
The 50-year-old previously denied they were romantically involved, but a source spilled Costner had "strong suspicions that something was going on between Christine and Josh" throughout their divorce proceedings.
The sources spoke with Us Weekly about Costner's post-divorce feelings.