Kevin Costner Is 'Relieved' Nasty Legal Battle With Ex Christine Baumgartner Is Over: 'Feels Like a New Era for Him'

As OK! previously reported, Costner and the "Foolish Games" singer began privately dating sometime in 2023 after being friends for years.

"Kevin and Jewel had an extremely high opinion of each other and have always gotten along great," a source said at the time. "They check a lot of boxes for each other."

"There’s no pressure of expectation here," the source continued. "Kevin just wants to go with the flow — and so does she. But the consensus is that he’s found a real keeper in Jewel and that this has the makings of something that could be very special."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!