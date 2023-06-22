Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Bashes Actor for Informing Their Kids About the Divorce via a '10-Minute Zoom' Call
It seems like Kevin Costner isn't taking estranged wife Christine Baumgartner's suggestions into consideration now that they're calling it quits on their 18-year marriage.
According to the handbag designer, the actor went against her wishes when he broke the divorce news to their kids all on his own.
"The children’s welfare has always been my highest priority, and I was concerned they would find out about the divorce before Kevin and I could tell them. It was important for me that we tell the children in person and together," Baumgartner stated, per court documents.
"He disregarded my proposal to do what I felt was right based on research and my relationship with the children," the mom-of-three, 49, continued. "Instead, he insisted that he had the right to tell them that we were getting divorced 'first' and tell them privately 'without me present.'"
Baumgartner said that while the Yellowstone lead, 68, was filming on location, he held a "10-minute Zoom" call with Grace, 13, Hayes, 14, and Cayden, 16, to inform them of the divorce.
"I am still confused by his motivation to do this via a very short Zoom session, especially since he was planning on being home five days later," she stated. "He also could have easily come home from Las Vegas to have the conversation in person."
As OK! reported, things are becoming nastier by the day since Baumgartner filed on May 1. In the paperwork, the Emmy winner's estranged spouse requested $248,000 per month in child support, claiming that sum is actually "less than the amount needed to maintain the children in their accustomed lifestyle."
In addition, she asked for Costner to cover the expenses of the kids' private school tuition, all health-related costs and funds for extracurricular activities.
Meanwhile, the TV star — who also has four older children from a previous relationship — reportedly handed over $1.48 million to Baumgartner so she could move out of their shared home and find a place of their own.
However, she's yet to vacate the property, which Costner claimed goes against their prenup, which states that after filing for divorce, she has 30 days to find a new house.