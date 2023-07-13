OK Magazine
Kevin Costner Vacations With Kids After Judge Orders Him to Pay $129K a Month in Child Support to Estranged Wife

Source: mega
Jul. 13 2023

Kevin Costner is taking a much-needed vacation amid his nasty divorce from Christine Baumgartner.

The Yellowstone actor declared in court documents obtained by a news publication that he couldn't make it to court on Wednesday, July 12, due to a "pre-planned" vacation to British Columbia, Canada, with his and Baumgartner's kids: Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13.

Source: mega

Addressing why the exes' kids are spending solo time with their famous father, his legal team reportedly noted in the docs: “The children are teenagers and may come and go between his home and Christine’s home once she finds a new residence.”

Costner's court appearance was meant to be another step toward finalizing his headline-making divorce from the former handbag designer after she filed to end their marriage in May following their 18-year union, citing "irreconcilable differences."

One day prior, the judge presiding over their court battle ordered that Costner pay $129,755 per month in child support to his former love, which is more than double his proposed amount of $51,940 a month, as that was what he was paying.

Meanwhile, Baumgartner wanted $248,00 a month in child support from her husband, arguing that her request was “less than the amount needed to maintain the children in their accustomed lifestyle.”

Source: mega
Costner accused the mother of his children of wanting the extra funds for her own personal expenses, such as cosmetic procedures, and declared he couldn't afford to pay such a hefty amount after leaving Yellowstone.

This wasn't the only area where finances were a point of contention for the two, as Baumgartner previously refused to leave their $145 million home unless the A-lister coughed up more money.

Ignoring the former couple's agreement that she had 30 days from filing for divorce to vacate the property — with Costner already having given her more than $1.2 million for his prenuptial obligations — Baumgartner insisted she needed more money.

However, Costner offered Baumgartner a $10,000 advance toward her moving costs and said he would hand over $30,000 per month for a rental house “as part of his child support obligations” — but she refused to budge.

After going back and forth in court, the judge ruled earlier this month that Baumgartner had until July 31 to move out, upholding the terms of their existing agreement that they both signed in 2004.

People obtained Costner's court documents detailing his vacation.

