Kevin Costner's Attempt to 'Woo' Jewel Fails Amid Romance Rumors: 'She's Not in the Frame of Mind'

Kevin Costner may have moved on from his rumored romance with '90s folk-pop icon Jewel, but his admiration toward her remains. While the Horizon actor hoped to rekindle his relationship with the singer, an insider said Jewel remained laser-focused on growing her own music career.

"Kevin’s big miscalculation in his ongoing attempts to woo Jewel is his failing to understand that she isn’t done yet, and she’s certainly not in any frame of mind where she would want to be arm candy," a source told a news outlet.

"You talk to Jewel for five minutes and it becomes very clear that she still has a lot she wants to do with her music career and writing, and she still longs to win a Grammy after being nominated four times during her heyday."