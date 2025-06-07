Kevin Costner's Attempt to 'Woo' Jewel Fails Amid Romance Rumors: 'She's Not in the Frame of Mind'
Kevin Costner may have moved on from his rumored romance with '90s folk-pop icon Jewel, but his admiration toward her remains. While the Horizon actor hoped to rekindle his relationship with the singer, an insider said Jewel remained laser-focused on growing her own music career.
"Kevin’s big miscalculation in his ongoing attempts to woo Jewel is his failing to understand that she isn’t done yet, and she’s certainly not in any frame of mind where she would want to be arm candy," a source told a news outlet.
"You talk to Jewel for five minutes and it becomes very clear that she still has a lot she wants to do with her music career and writing, and she still longs to win a Grammy after being nominated four times during her heyday."
The insider emphasized that the "Who Will Save Your Soul" singer, 50, "has other priorities ahead of finding a new romantic relationship."
"For all of Kevin’s lofty talk about his own musical ambitions, he is still not much more than an amateur while Jewel is undeniably a seasoned pro. It took a while for Kevin to really understand this, but he remains in awe of her talent and supportive of her career, even from a distance," the source said.
The source added: "He would have loved to collaborate with her and even date her, but he has to resign himself to being her number one fan instead, because she still has a lot of mountains she wants to climb herself!"
At 70, the actor and Jewel briefly dated after sparking romance rumors in November 2023, several months post Costner's separation from ex-wife Christine Baumgartner. The couple finalized their divorce in February 2024.
Their paths crossed at a pro-am tennis tournament hosted by billionaire Richard Branson on Necker Island in the British Virgin Islands.
"Kevin looked handsome, tan and fit. All the guests were going crazy over him," a source shared with In Touch in December 2023. "He really hit it off with Jewel."
The insider added that the two were seated together at a dinner, where they were "laughing and chatting," appearing to enjoy each other's company.
Despite the ongoing speculation, Jewel addressed the rumors in an April 2024 interview with Elle by discussing their relationship.
"He’s a great person," Jewel said, blushing as she spoke about the Bodyguard actor. "The public fascination is intense for sure."
Later that month, reports revealed that Jewel brought light to Costner’s life amid his tumultuous divorce.
"Jewel’s been through divorce too [with ex-husband Ty Murray], though not in such a public way as Kevin," a second insider remarked. "The media interest in her romance with Kevin isn’t something she’s used to, but she’s handled it remarkably well. She’s not someone who caters to the spotlight. She can turn it off. Her focus is on keeping her life as normal as possible. She sees Kevin for the sensitive, caring soul he is."
In June 2024, Costner set the record straight during an interview with Howard Stern, emphasizing their relationship remained strictly platonic while expressing his admiration for Jewel.
"No, Jewel and I are friends. We’ve never gone out, ever," he stated. "She’s special, and I don’t want these rumors to ruin our friendship because that’s what we have. She’s special to me. She’s beautiful enough to go out with."