Kevin Costner Has Been on 'Several Dates' Since Christine Baumgartner Divorce: 'Having Some Good Rebound Fun'

"He's not quite as desperately pathetic as people think, he’s learned his lesson getting too carried away like he did with Jewel," the insider spilled a news outlet. "He’s been on several dates with girls who are trusted and vetted by friends and having some good rebound fun."

The source emphasized that the Yellowstone alum's social life is thriving again since his divorce from second wife Christine Baumgartner was finalized, adding that he's "definitely got his self-respect and spark back."