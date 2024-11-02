or
Kevin Costner Has Been on 'Several Dates' Since Christine Baumgartner Divorce: 'Having Some Good Rebound Fun'

Kevin Costner has been divorced twice.

Nov. 2 2024

Kevin Costner is on the prowl!

After his reported fling with Jewel appeared to fizzle out, a source claimed his friends are "arranging dates for him and setting him up" with single women.

"He's not quite as desperately pathetic as people think, he’s learned his lesson getting too carried away like he did with Jewel," the insider spilled a news outlet. "He’s been on several dates with girls who are trusted and vetted by friends and having some good rebound fun."

The source emphasized that the Yellowstone alum's social life is thriving again since his divorce from second wife Christine Baumgartner was finalized, adding that he's "definitely got his self-respect and spark back."

The Field of Dreams lead, 69, split from Baumgartner, 50, in 2023 after nearly two decades of marriage and three children together. Things gots messy amid their split, as the two argued over their shared home and child support.

In the end, the Hollywood star was ordered to pay $63,000 per month in child support, which is much lower than his ex's request of $248,000 monthly. It was also ruled that the prenup the two signed would be enforced, and if the mom-of-three tried to challenge it, she would be responsible for her former spouse's legal fees.

The Emmy winner discussed the ordeal in a June interview, noting the situation was "crushing."

"It's powerful, it hurt. But I go forward. I have no choice," he explained on CBS Mornings. "My children are looking at me. I can't wilt like a daisy. I have to go forward, I have to continue to be who I am and keep a special eye on who they are."

On an episode of The View, he elaborated on how the split affected his mindset.

"One of the things I need to do is maybe not think about myself too much. These tough times have been more a moment for me to look outward and make sure the people around me are all right," Costner said.

"Because I know I'm bruised, I know where I'm at," he continued. "I've been really lucky, really lucky in my life. That doesn't mean I haven't been bruised, I've taken some big bites out of life, and life has taken some really big bites out of me, and I think I know who I want to be in the movies, and I think I know who I need to be in my life."

Meanwhile, Baumgartner reportedly moved on with their neighbor Josh Connor.

Life & Style reported on Costner's dating life.

