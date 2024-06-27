Kevin Costner Is Moving 'Forward' After His 'Crushing' Divorce From Christine Baumgartner: 'It Hurt'

Kevin Costner didn't mince words when speaking about his divorce from Christine Baumgartner.

While talking to Gayle King on CBS Mornings, which aired on Thursday, June 27, the TV host asked how he was doing post-split.

"That's a crushing moment. It's powerful, it hurt," the actor, 69, replied. "But I go forward. I have no choice. My children are looking at me. I can't wilt like a daisy. I have to go forward, I have to continue to be who I am and keep a special eye on who they are."