Kevin Costner Is Moving 'Forward' After His 'Crushing' Divorce From Christine Baumgartner: 'It Hurt'
Kevin Costner didn't mince words when speaking about his divorce from Christine Baumgartner.
While talking to Gayle King on CBS Mornings, which aired on Thursday, June 27, the TV host asked how he was doing post-split.
"That's a crushing moment. It's powerful, it hurt," the actor, 69, replied. "But I go forward. I have no choice. My children are looking at me. I can't wilt like a daisy. I have to go forward, I have to continue to be who I am and keep a special eye on who they are."
As OK! previously reported, the Yellowstone alum and Baumgartner, who share children Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 12, announced their split in May 2023.
"It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action," said Costner's representative at the time. "We ask that his, Christine's, and their children's privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time."
Since then, the former flames' legal battle made headlines.
In June 2023, Costner submitted court documents as Baumartner reportedly refused to move out of their home after their divorce. The following month, a judge ordered Baumgartner to leave the $145 million compound.
After the split, she also requested $248,000 total a month in child support for all three children, but Costner offered $51,940 and reduced her credit card limit.
The two finally reached a settlement later on.
- Kevin Costner Leaves 'Yellowstone' Series Mid-Way Through Season 5 After Actor Was 'Disappointed' in Production
- 'It Got Kind of Ugly': Kevin Costner Reveals He Was in a Heated Feud With the Royal Family After Princess Diana's Tragic Death
- 12 Things to Know About Kevin Costner's Ex-Wives Cindy Silva and Christine Baumgartner
Now, Costner is moving on, especially after it was rumored he was dating singer Jewel.
However, he cleared the air while talking to Howard Stern earlier this month.
"No, no, no, but ... I know, that's what they are. I like the idea of that," he said of the hearsay while on The Howard Stern Show. "No, Jewel and I are friends. We've never gone out — ever. She's special, and I don't want these rumors to ruin our friendship because that is what we have. She's special. She's beautiful enough to go out with. We were down at Branson's island. She has a foundation, which I didn't know, and she was part of the foundation, and Richard Branson had been asking me for years to come down to Necker Island, and I finally did. I am divorced, all of a sudden, I am a single father and he's been asking me for years to go down there."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Costner continued to share more details about how they met in the first place.
"I got on a plane with nine people — Jewel was one of them, Emma Watson was on there, and seven people other people who weren't celebrities. We were the only three celebrities on an island for three days down there and then we fly back. She was somebody I just had some tremendous conversations with, along with Emma. I went down on a private plane with her, I went back on a private plane with her. I was on with nine people and I don't want the press to ruin this for us. I've had conversations with her, and she's so smart and she's been through a lot herself and so we have a friendship," he revealed.