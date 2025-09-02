NEWS Kevin Costner's New Girlfriend Kelly Noonan Looks Just Like His Ex-Wife Christine Baumgartner: Photos Source: MEGA; @kellynoonan/Instagram Kevin Costner is confirmed to be dating Kelly Noonan, and newly resurfaced photos show that the star’s new love resembles his ex-wife Christine Baumgartner. Brianna Sainez Contact us by Email Sept. 2 2025, Published 5:15 p.m. ET

Kevin Costner seemingly has a type! The Yellowstone actor, 70, was confirmed to be dating director Kelly Noonan on August 29, and newly resurfaced photos show that Costner’s latest love interest resembles his ex-wife Christine Baumgartner.

Kevin Costner's New GF Bears Striking Resemblance to Ex-Wife

Source: @kellynoonan/Instagram Kelly Noonan and Christine Baumgartner both share a 20-year age gap with Kevin Costner.

Noonan, 46, and Baumgartner, 51, are both blondes with similar facial features, and each shares a 20-year age gap with the actor. As for Costner and Noonan’s blooming relationship, a source told a news outlet that the pair are “hanging out casually” after being introduced by friends. The relationship is “not serious” yet, as their they’re still long-distance. Costner lives in Carpinteria, Calif., while Noonan lives nearly 100 miles south in Manhattan Beach. However, they did recently "spend time” together in Colorado. “They both frequent Aspen often and have mutual friend groups,” the insider explained. “They have been getting to know each other and seeing each other casually when they can.”

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner Settled Divorce in 2024

Source: @kellynoonan/Instagram; MEGA Kevin Costner settled his divorce from Christine Baumgartner in February 2024.

Their relationship came more than one year after Costner settled his contentious divorce with Baumgartner in February 2024. The pair, who tied the knot in September 2004, welcomed three children: sons Cayden, 18, and Hayes, 16, and daughter Grace, 1, during their 20-year marriage. Costner is also a father to four children from previous relationships. While their complete divorce settlement is unknown, Costner and Baumgartner agreed to share joint custody of their three children. In addition, the Message in a Bottle actor was reportedly ordered to pay his ex-wife more than $63,000 a month in child support.

Kelly Noonan Was Married to a Billionaire Businessman

Source: MEGA Kevin Costner opened up about his divorce in June.

"You just do it. You just keep talking, you keep coaching [the kids], you keep interested in what they’re interested in," Costner told People in June about “navigating the family’s new normal.” Meanwhile, Noonan was previously married to billionaire businessman Alec Gores in October 2016. The pair announced their split in December 2024 after nearly eight years of marriage.

Kelly Noonan Opened Up About Her Divorce

Source: MEGA Kelly Noonan was married to Alec Gores from 2016 to 2024.