Kevin Costner Did Not Cheat on Wife Christine, Actor Was 'Very Surprised' by Divorce News: Source

Source: mega
May 3 2023, Published 9:30 p.m. ET

It looks like Kevin Costner was caught off guard when his wife, Christine, filed for divorce in early May.

“Kevin was very surprised by Christine’s actions, he obviously doesn’t want the divorce and he would take her back," a pal spilled to an outlet. “It’s disappointing, he loves her and he loves his children.”

Though the Yellowstone star's first marriage ended after rumors swirled he cheated, the source made it clear that "there was no issue of cheating at all."

The couple share sons Cayden, 15, Hayes, 14, and daughter Grace, 12.

As OK! previously reported, Kevin's wife made the decision to end her marriage after 18 years.

"It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action," Kevin's rep said in a statement after the news went viral. "We ask that his, Christine's and their children's privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time."

Source: mega
Kevin is currently filming Horizon, an American Saga in Utah, which hasn't been easy for him to be away from his brood.

“He’s shooting right now and it’s all very upsetting, you don’t expect your wife to file for divorce when you least expect it," the source noted.

Meanwhile, the beloved series Yellowstone is on pause, as it's unclear if Kevin is returning as John Dutton.

“No one knew about any issues. He was not ‘sequestered’ on the set and would often go home to visit his family," the insider said of the situation.

One day before it was revealed that Kevin and his wife were splitting up, he was seen cozying up to two women in Las Vegas — but he was wearing his wedding ring.

"@kevincostnermodernwest what a pleasure it was to host this wonderful dinner at @milano_restaurant_bar for such a wonderful actor!" owner and chef of Milano Restaurant and Bar, Laura Migliorini, wrote alongside the sweet snap of herself with manager Laura Trent hugging The Guardian lead.

Source: mega

In the past, Kevin spoke out how tough it is to be loyal in a relationship.

“The temptations are pretty strong and there’s a hungry world out there waiting for you to fall. So you can’t even dabble without paying a huge price. I try to conduct my life with a certain amount of dignity and discretion but marriage is a hard, hard gig.”

Page Six spoke to the source.

