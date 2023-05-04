Kevin Costner Did Not Cheat on Wife Christine, Actor Was 'Very Surprised' by Divorce News: Source

It looks like Kevin Costner was caught off guard when his wife, Christine, filed for divorce in early May.

“Kevin was very surprised by Christine’s actions, he obviously doesn’t want the divorce and he would take her back," a pal spilled to an outlet. “It’s disappointing, he loves her and he loves his children.”

Though the Yellowstone star's first marriage ended after rumors swirled he cheated, the source made it clear that "there was no issue of cheating at all."