Kevin Costner’s Divorce Drama Implodes: Actor 'Crushed' He’s Facing 'Disaster in Both His Personal and Professional Lives,' Insider Reveals

As the former pair head for a divorce battle, Baumgartner has been sharpening her knives to get what she deserves. “He’s worth a quarter of a billion dollars and she had the tiniest engagement ring in Hollywood,” the source said. “He’d think nothing of being away for months at a time on the Yellowstone set — or other projects — if he thought it would cement his status as one of Hollywood’s biggest stars.”

While Costner will be saying goodbye to his marriage, he will also be bidding farewell to the show he gave up everything for after insiders say his constant halting of production due to scheduling cut the series short after Season 5. “Because Kevin didn’t come to work, everybody had to stop working,” the source stated. “Nobody knew when — or if — he was coming back and whether they’d still have jobs if he didn’t. Nobody is happy about it.”