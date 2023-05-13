OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > kevin costner
OK LogoNEWS

Kevin Costner’s Divorce Drama Implodes: Actor 'Crushed' He’s Facing 'Disaster in Both His Personal and Professional Lives,' Insider Reveals

kevincostner
Source: Mega
By:

May 13 2023, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Kevin Costner's impending divorce from longtime wife Christine Baumgartner is not at all what he wanted.

After the 48-year-old officially filed for divorce from the Yellowstone star earlier this month, insiders say Costner was completely blindsided by Baumgartner's bold move.

Article continues below advertisement
kevincostner
Source: Mega

“Kevin is crushed by the reality that he is facing disaster in both his personal and professional lives,” an insider explained. “Now, he’s faced with the enormous task of trying to fix both!”

“Kevin paid her lip service by demanding a more favorable shooting schedule on Yellowstone,” the source noted of the editor's need to have him around more to help with their three children Cayden, 15, and Hayes, 14, and Grace, 12. “But then he threw gasoline on the fire by using that time to focus on his Civil War project.”

Article continues below advertisement
kevin costner pushing himself limit set yellowstone ok
Source: PARAMOUNT

As the former pair head for a divorce battle, Baumgartner has been sharpening her knives to get what she deserves. “He’s worth a quarter of a billion dollars and she had the tiniest engagement ring in Hollywood,” the source said. “He’d think nothing of being away for months at a time on the Yellowstone set — or other projects — if he thought it would cement his status as one of Hollywood’s biggest stars.”

While Costner will be saying goodbye to his marriage, he will also be bidding farewell to the show he gave up everything for after insiders say his constant halting of production due to scheduling cut the series short after Season 5. “Because Kevin didn’t come to work, everybody had to stop working,” the source stated. “Nobody knew when — or if — he was coming back and whether they’d still have jobs if he didn’t. Nobody is happy about it.”

MORE ON:
kevin costner
Article continues below advertisement
kevin costner pushing himself limit set yellowstone ok
Source: MEGA

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

In a statement shared by Costner's rep, the actor's camp confirmed that he and were going their separate ways after 18 years of marriage.

"It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action," the announcement read. "We ask that his, Christine's and their children's privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time."

Source: OK!

The National Enquirer first reported Costner being crushed by his divorce from Baumgartner.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.