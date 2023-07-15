The Way They Were: Kevin Costner's Sweetest Moments With Estranged Wife Christine Baumgartner Prior to Nasty Divorce
Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner had a loving relationship before it went up in flames.
After the 49-year-old officially filed for divorce from the Yellowstone star in May after 18 years of marriage, the estranged duo have gone head-to-head in a nasty battle over children, money, and assets.
"He really was hoping to work things out to avoid this mess. But instead, it's only getting uglier," an insider said of Costner and Baumgartner — who share kids share Cayden, 15, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13. "Kevin thinks Christine abandoned him."
Within the past several months, the film director accused his ex of taking money from his bank account without his permission and asking for higher child support payments to use the money for plastic surgery. As for the mother-of-three, she feels the move was necessary after Costner failed to prioritize their relationship and their kids.
"She’s so angry with Kevin for what she feels led to the end of their marriage — him putting work ahead of the family," a second source noted. "Christine refusing to move out is a tactic to show Kevin that she’s in charge. Kevin and Christine’s divorce has been tumultuous from the start."
Another major issue arose for Baumgartner regarding the way Costner chose to tell their three children about the split. “He insisted that he had the right to tell them that we were getting divorced ‘first’ and tell them privately ‘without me present,'” she claimed in court documents.
Scroll through the gallery to see Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner's Sweetest Moments before their nasty divorce:
The 68-year-old and the fashion designer appeared youthful while stepping out for dinner in 2013.
Costner pulled Baumgartner in for a smooch while photographers caught them together in the car in 2014.
The couple glowed while walking the red carpet together at a Vanity Fair Oscar party.
Costner and Baumgartner stepped out at the 2019 premiere of The Art of Racing in the Rain with their children.
The Guardian actor and his bride stayed to each other on the 2022 Oscars red carpet.