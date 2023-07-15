The Way They Were: Kevin Costner's Sweetest Moments With Estranged Wife Christine Baumgartner Prior to Nasty Divorce

"He really was hoping to work things out to avoid this mess. But instead, it's only getting uglier," an insider said of Costner and Baumgartner — who share kids share Cayden, 15, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13. "Kevin thinks Christine abandoned him."

Within the past several months, the film director accused his ex of taking money from his bank account without his permission and asking for higher child support payments to use the money for plastic surgery. As for the mother-of-three, she feels the move was necessary after Costner failed to prioritize their relationship and their kids.