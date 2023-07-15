OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Photos > kevin costner
OK LogoPHOTOS

The Way They Were: Kevin Costner's Sweetest Moments With Estranged Wife Christine Baumgartner Prior to Nasty Divorce

kevincostner gallery pp
Source: mega
By:

Jul. 15 2023, Published 12:01 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner had a loving relationship before it went up in flames.

After the 49-year-old officially filed for divorce from the Yellowstone star in May after 18 years of marriage, the estranged duo have gone head-to-head in a nasty battle over children, money, and assets.

Article continues below advertisement

"He really was hoping to work things out to avoid this mess. But instead, it's only getting uglier," an insider said of Costner and Baumgartner — who share kids share Cayden, 15, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13. "Kevin thinks Christine abandoned him."

Within the past several months, the film director accused his ex of taking money from his bank account without his permission and asking for higher child support payments to use the money for plastic surgery. As for the mother-of-three, she feels the move was necessary after Costner failed to prioritize their relationship and their kids.

"She’s so angry with Kevin for what she feels led to the end of their marriage — him putting work ahead of the family," a second source noted. "Christine refusing to move out is a tactic to show Kevin that she’s in charge. Kevin and Christine’s divorce has been tumultuous from the start."

Another major issue arose for Baumgartner regarding the way Costner chose to tell their three children about the split. “He insisted that he had the right to tell them that we were getting divorced ‘first’ and tell them privately ‘without me present,'” she claimed in court documents.

Article continues below advertisement

Scroll through the gallery to see Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner's Sweetest Moments before their nasty divorce:

kevincostnerchristine

2013

The 68-year-old and the fashion designer appeared youthful while stepping out for dinner in 2013.

Article continues below advertisement
kevoincostner christine kiss
Source: mega

2014

Costner pulled Baumgartner in for a smooch while photographers caught them together in the car in 2014.

MORE ON:
kevin costner
kevin costnerchristine

The couple glowed while walking the red carpet together at a Vanity Fair Oscar party.

Article continues below advertisement
kevincostner christine kids
Source: mega

2019

Costner and Baumgartner stepped out at the 2019 premiere of The Art of Racing in the Rain with their children.

kevicostnerchristine
Source: mega

2022

The Guardian actor and his bride stayed to each other on the 2022 Oscars red carpet.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.