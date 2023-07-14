Kevin Costner Claims Estranged Wife Has Been Stealing From Him Amid Nasty Split

Kevin Costner has accused estranged wife, Christine Baumgartner, of stealing his money after she allegedly racked up a series of expensive purchases amid the couple's separation.

The Yellowstone star claimed that Baumgartner, who filed for divorce from Costner in May, has made large personal purchases and taken cash out from staff credit cards used to run the family's home. The 68-year-old also believes she may have hatched this plan before she requested a divorce.