Kevin Costner Claims Estranged Wife Has Been Stealing From Him Amid Nasty Split

Kevin Costner has accused estranged wife, Christine Baumgartner, of stealing his money after she allegedly racked up a series of expensive purchases amid the couple's separation.
The Yellowstone star claimed that Baumgartner, who filed for divorce from Costner in May, has made large personal purchases and taken cash out from staff credit cards used to run the family's home. The 68-year-old also believes she may have hatched this plan before she requested a divorce.
In the legal paperwork filed on Thursday, July 13, it's stated that the handbag designer "has shown a disturbing propensity in the last several months, both before and after separation, to take [Kevin's] property without his knowledge or consent, especially since this case was filed."
The court documents also claimed the 49-year-old paid a Los Angeles criminal defense lawyer $25,000 from her husband's funds without his knowledge or an explanation for the expense.
Additionally, the legal writing alleged that Baumgartner's divorce lawyer, Susan Wiesner, was paid "on the credit card of an employee which is traditionally used for Costner family house charges and paid by [Kevin]."
Baumgartner's purchase of a pricey new car before the separation also raised eyebrows, as the pair always leased their vehicles in the past. Plus, their 2004 prenup stated that the mother-of-three could keep her personal car if they were to split.
Costner's legal team alleged the motor vehicle purchase proved she "had been planning her exit long before she told [Kevin] in April 2023."
The recent filing came days after the judge ordered the Oscar winner to pay Baumgartner $129,755 per month in child support. The judge also ruled Costner was required to cough up $200,000 in legal fees and $100,000 in forensic costs.
The former lovebirds share three children, Cayden, 15, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13, and the parents are required to each pay half of their kids' health care expenses, sports and extracurricular activities.
The judge stated that Baumgartner must vacate the brood's Santa Barbara, Calif., estate by July 31, despite her attorney's claim that Costner had "no legal basis" to remove her from the home.
