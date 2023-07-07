Nastiest Split in Hollywood? Everything To Know About Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner's Divorce Drama

Following the shocking news, insiders close to Costner revealed he was blindsided by Baumgartner making the first move to end their union after her husband's work kept him away from their family. "Kevin was very surprised by Christine's actions, he obviously doesn't want the divorce, and he would take her back," the source explained. "It's disappointing."

Despite being heartbroken, friends of the estranged couple — who share children Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 12 — warned the split could get nasty. "Kevin's worth more than $250 million, and that's not even counting his Yellowstone fortune," a second insider explained. "If Christine doesn't get what she wants, it could get very contentious."