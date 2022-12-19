Kevin Federline & Jamie Spears Are Writing a Book On The 'Experience Of Fatherhood' Despite Previous Abuse Allegations

Although the two fathers previously butted heads, Kevin and Jamie "are now speaking to each other once again" and the latter — who controversially held Kevin's ex-wife in a conservatorship from 2008-2021 — has "agreed to help" him with the upcoming memoir, according to journalist Daphne Barak.

'I DON'T KNOW IF SHE'D BE ALIVE': JAMIE SPEARS BELIEVES HE PROTECTED BRITNEY SPEARS BY PUTTING CONSERVATORSHIP IN PLACE

In September 2019, Kevin received a restraining order against Jamie for allegedly abusing his grandson. Britney's controversial father wasn't hit with any criminal charges, however, he was legally blocked from seeing Sean, 17, or the divorced duo's other child, Jayden James, 16, for three years.