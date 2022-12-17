Britney Spears Encourages Sister Jamie Lynn To 'Have Self-Worth' As Their Confusing Dynamic Continues
Britney Spears has been dishing out some sisterly advice for Jamie Lynn Spears. On Thursday, December 15, the "Toxic" singer took to Instagram in a since deleted post to share some words of wisdom for the Zoey 101 star despite their rocky relationship.
“Jamie Lynn, you need to feel self-worth being my sister !!!" Britney penned alongside a photo of herself topless. “Just look UP sweetheart … remember IT’S NOT WHAT YOU SEE, IT’S WHAT’S IN YOUR HANDS !!!”
“As we all look down on our high tech phones today to find purpose and connect with this thing called Earth … Cause you finally expose your A** to the world !!! Have the BIRDS HEARD ??? Hopefully they can get KIND messages today,” the mom-of-two confusingly added.
The advice comes weeks after a shocking twist in their tumultuous dynamic, as Britney wrote loving and gushing words about her younger sibling after hurling damaging accusations at her for months. “It’s my b-day but you’re my heart so I’m thinking about you …” the chart topper wrote in a deleted post.
“Congratulations on being so brave, inspiring, and showing guts and glory in your show !!!. You ain’t alone … if anybody knows what that feels like … I get it. My baby sister !!! I love you !!!” she noted, continuing to perplex fans.
After Britney was released from her 14-year conservatorship, tensions between the superstar and Jamie Lynn were at an all-time high, with Britney going on to say the Sweet Magnolias star "should have been slapped," calling her sis a “selfish little brat.”
In response to the harsh words from her older sibling, Jamie Lynn offered her support. “Brit, I am always here for you, you know behind the scenes I have always been here," she wrote in a post of her own. "It’s become exhausting when conversations and texts we have in private don’t match what you post on social media."
