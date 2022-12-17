OK Magazine
Britney Spears Encourages Sister Jamie Lynn To 'Have Self-Worth' As Their Confusing Dynamic Continues

britney jamielynn pp
Source: mega
By:

Dec. 16 2022, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

Britney Spears has been dishing out some sisterly advice for Jamie Lynn Spears. On Thursday, December 15, the "Toxic" singer took to Instagram in a since deleted post to share some words of wisdom for the Zoey 101 star despite their rocky relationship.

“Jamie Lynn, you need to feel self-worth being my sister !!!" Britney penned alongside a photo of herself topless. “Just look UP sweetheart … remember IT’S NOT WHAT YOU SEE, IT’S WHAT’S IN YOUR HANDS !!!”

jamie lynn
Source: mega

“As we all look down on our high tech phones today to find purpose and connect with this thing called Earth … Cause you finally expose your A** to the world !!! Have the BIRDS HEARD ??? Hopefully they can get KIND messages today,” the mom-of-two confusingly added.

The advice comes weeks after a shocking twist in their tumultuous dynamic, as Britney wrote loving and gushing words about her younger sibling after hurling damaging accusations at her for months. “It’s my b-day but you’re my heart so I’m thinking about you …” the chart topper wrote in a deleted post.

britney
Source: mega

“Congratulations on being so brave, inspiring, and showing guts and glory in your show !!!. You ain’t alone … if anybody knows what that feels like … I get it. My baby sister !!! I love you !!!” she noted, continuing to perplex fans.

jamie lynn
Source: mega

After Britney was released from her 14-year conservatorship, tensions between the superstar and Jamie Lynn were at an all-time high, with Britney going on to say the Sweet Magnolias star "should have been slapped," calling her sis a “selfish little brat.”

In response to the harsh words from her older sibling, Jamie Lynn offered her support. “Brit, I am always here for you, you know behind the scenes I have always been here," she wrote in a post of her own. "It’s become exhausting when conversations and texts we have in private don’t match what you post on social media."

