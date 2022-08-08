Kevin Federline's Lawyer Hits Back, Says He's Not Said Anything Negative About Britney Spears Around Their Sons
After Britney Spears and her husband, Sam Asghari, hit back at Kevin Federline's comments about her relationship with their sons, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden, 15, Federline's lawyer, Mark Vincent Kaplan, is now speaking out about the latest attack.
"Kevin understands Sam is Britney's new husband. Sam is not going to take a position against Britney, he respects him for standing up for his wife and doesn't take it personally. Sam doesn't really know Kevin, Sam doesn't know anything about what goes on in Kevin's household," he said in a video. "That is just an attack that Kevin is not going to dignify with a response. Obviously Kevin's been working throughout, and by the way, although this isn't what he does to support himself, there's no more involved job than raising six children. That's a full-time job. Ask any mother or father what they think about that."
"The boys are older teenagers, they are 15 and 16, and they have their own interests. There is no doubt that the boys love their mother, but they have their own lives they want to lead and I don't think you should read too much into it that they haven't seen her for so long. There are some things that have happened that have made them uncomfortable and hopefully they'll get it worked out over time," he noted. "Kevin and his wife, Victoria, have worked 24/7 to the greatest extent possible to keep these children out of the publicity and limelight, and Sam, I know he's coming from the right place, being a protective husband, but he doesn't know anything about Kevin, he doesn't know anything about Kevin and Victoria's household. It's the greatest household, and these kids have never heard one negative word, not a syllable of negativity about Britney or Sam, and they should appreciate that. Kevin has been on duty 24/7, 365 days a year, and he's done a great job, and he's got these two great kids. They are his and Britney's kids, and she should really be appreciative of that, and I hope she is."
As OK! previously reported, Federline spoke out about his ex-wife in a new interview, claiming that her nude selfies took a toll on their sons.
"I try to explain to them, 'Look, maybe that's just another way she tries to express herself,'" he said. "But that doesn't take away from the fact of what it does to them. It's tough. I can't imagine how it feels to be a teenager having to go to high school."
In early August, the "Toxic" singer clapped back, writing, "It saddens me to hear that my ex husband has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children. As we all know, raising teenage boys is never easy for anyone … it concerns me the fact that the reason is based on my Instagram … it was LONG before Instagram."
"I gave them every thing," she continued. "Only one word: HURTFUL … I’ll say it … My mother told me ‘You should GIVE them to their dad’ … I’m sharing this because I can … Have a good day folks!!!"
Asghari, who married Spears in June, also stuck up for his wife. "It is irresponsible to make that statement publicly," he declared. "The boys are very smart and will be 18 soon to make their own decisions and may eventually realize the ‘tough’ part was having a father who hasn’t worked much in over 15 years as a role model."