Kevin Federline's Lawyer Hits Back, Says He's Not Said Anything Negative About Britney Spears Around Their Sons

"The boys are older teenagers, they are 15 and 16, and they have their own interests. There is no doubt that the boys love their mother, but they have their own lives they want to lead and I don't think you should read too much into it that they haven't seen her for so long. There are some things that have happened that have made them uncomfortable and hopefully they'll get it worked out over time," he noted. "Kevin and his wife, Victoria, have worked 24/7 to the greatest extent possible to keep these children out of the publicity and limelight, and Sam, I know he's coming from the right place, being a protective husband, but he doesn't know anything about Kevin, he doesn't know anything about Kevin and Victoria's household. It's the greatest household, and these kids have never heard one negative word, not a syllable of negativity about Britney or Sam, and they should appreciate that. Kevin has been on duty 24/7, 365 days a year, and he's done a great job, and he's got these two great kids. They are his and Britney's kids, and she should really be appreciative of that, and I hope she is."