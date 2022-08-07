Sam Asghari, Britney Spears SLAM Kevin Federline's Accusations Her Sons Refuse To See Her

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are hitting back after Kevin Federline gave a series of scathing interviews claiming her relationship with her teenage sons — Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden, 15 — is on the rocks.

The former backup dancer dropped several bombshells, from confessing he believed her controversial conservatorship "saved" her to sharing that the boys had chosen not to see her for months, hinting they were embarrassed by her nude selfies.