Kevin Federline Sued by Private Christian School for Owing More Than $15,000 in Tuition for Two of His Children
Kevin Federline is being sued by a private Christian school in California for owing more than $15,000 in tuition for two of his children.
The college-preparatory school filed a civil lawsuit against Federline and his wife, Victoria Prince, in the Los Angeles Superior Court on May 9. The couple apparently have an outstanding balance of $15,593 for not paying for daughters Jordan and Peyton's education.
According to the documents, the 45-year-old and his wife, 40, breached a contract they signed on August 1, 2018, “by failing to pay for services which had been provided on credit at their special instance and request.”
The facility previously asked for their money, but the pair allegedly “failed and refused and continue to fail and refuse to pay all or any part of the remaining balance due.”
On top of the $15,953, the school is asking for 10 percent interest per annum from May 16, 2019, in addition to attorney’s fees.
As OK! previously reported, the dancer — who also shares daughter, Kori, 20, and son Kaleb, 18, with ex-fiancée Shar Jackson, sons Sean Preston, 17, and Jayden, 16, with ex-wife Britney Spears and daughters Jordan, 11, and Peyton, 9, with Prince — is gearing up to move his sons to Hawaii, but he's waiting on the pop star to give the final sign off.
Federline's lawyer Mark Vincent Kaplan said he asked Spears' lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, several times to send him a letter or email stating that Spears understands the plan in place, but they've yet to receive the information that is needed.
Federline and Prince are moving to the Aloha state, as his wife has a job offer there.
According to Kaplan, the move shouldn't be a problem, as the singer 41, hasn't seen her boys in more than a year, and Federline has 100 percent legal custody.
- Britney Spears Strangely Shows off Cleavage in Close-Up After Declaring She's 'Happy' With Her 'Easy Way of Living'
- Kevin Federline Giving Britney Spears' Lawyer Deadline to Sign off on His Planned Move to Hawaii With Their 2 Kids
- Britney Spears Says Peace Talks With Mom 'Were Able to Try to Make Things Right' After Yearslong Feud
Spears believes she would have a relationship with her sons if it wasn't for Federline getting in the way.
"Britney says she must have sent hundreds if not thousands of emotional pleas for her boys to come over and talk things out," a source dished.
"That's what she needs more than anything to feel happy and fully centered again," the insider explained. "She gave them everything she had."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Page Six obtained the documents.