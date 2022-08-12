Kevin Federline Spilled The Beans On Britney Spears' Relationship With Sons Because They Are Concerned For Her Mental Health, Source Claims

In another post, Spears insisted she'd "tried and tried" to have a good relationship with their kids over the years.

"It's hard for me to let go of things I truly love ... like my kids," Spears said in a lengthy message shared on Wednesday, August 10. "I looked forward to seeing my kids every week ... it was 2 days a week but I asked him to ask to stay for more days ... maybe 3 days ... but then the next week they stayed for only one day."

"Yeah, I know that teenagers are just hard to deal with at that age ... but COME ON, there's being rude then there's being HATEFUL," she continued. "They would visit me, walk in the door, go straight to their room and lock the door !!!"