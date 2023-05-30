Kevin Federline Giving Britney Spears' Lawyer Deadline to Sign off on His Planned Move to Hawaii With Their 2 Kids

Spears' life was featured in TMZ's new documentary which claimed she is having marriage issues and very isolated after being freed from her 13-year conservatorship.

However, the mom-of-two denied that anything was wrong in a statement.

"I'm not sure why people are trying to stir up negativity ... you guys are always so d*** sneaky!!! I am talking about the ones who are creating lies!!! I'm a woman who has the right to drive whenever I want to go shopping ... whenever I want and I do a d*** good job at acknowledging my practice in just being a good person!!! With that said, I'm disgusted with the attempts of people saying I'm not well ... people are hateful and I have 3 dogs and I'm quite happy with my easy way of living ... I take care of myself!!!" the 41-year-old wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, May 24.