Kevin Federline Giving Britney Spears' Lawyer Deadline to Sign off on His Planned Move to Hawaii With Their 2 Kids
Kevin Federline is giving Britney Spears' a hard deadline to sign off on his planned move to Hawaii with their two kids, Jayden James Federline, 16, and Sean Preston Federline, 17, a news outlet reported.
The former dancer's lawyer, Mark Vincent Kaplan said he asked Spears' lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, several times to send him a letter or email stating that the pop star is OK with the plan in place, but they've yet to receive the information.
Federline, 45, is planning to move on August 1, as his wife, Victoria Prince, has a job offer in place.
Kaplan said there should be no complications, as the "Toxic" singer, 41, hasn't seen her boys in more than a year, and Federline has 100 percent legal custody.
As OK! previously reported, people in the singer's inner circle believes she fell out of touch with her kiddos due to her ex-husband, whom she split from in 2006.
"Britney says she must have sent hundreds if not thousands of emotional pleas for her boys to come over and talk things out," a source dished.
"That's what she needs more than anything to feel happy and fully centered again," the insider explained. "She gave them everything she had."
Meanwhile, Jayden James previously addressed why he distanced himself from his famous mama.
"I just want her to get better mentally. When she gets better I really want to see her again," he said. "I love you a lot, I hope for the best for you. Maybe one day we can sit down like this and talk again."
Spears' life was featured in TMZ's new documentary which claimed she is having marriage issues and very isolated after being freed from her 13-year conservatorship.
However, the mom-of-two denied that anything was wrong in a statement.
"I'm not sure why people are trying to stir up negativity ... you guys are always so d*** sneaky!!! I am talking about the ones who are creating lies!!! I'm a woman who has the right to drive whenever I want to go shopping ... whenever I want and I do a d*** good job at acknowledging my practice in just being a good person!!! With that said, I'm disgusted with the attempts of people saying I'm not well ... people are hateful and I have 3 dogs and I'm quite happy with my easy way of living ... I take care of myself!!!" the 41-year-old wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, May 24.
TMZ reported on Federline's request.