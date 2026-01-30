or
Kevin James Promises He's Going to 'Get in Shape' to Match Jelly Roll's Dramatic Weight Loss: He's Holding 'Me Accountable'

Photo of Kevin James and Jelly Roll
Source: MEGA

On 'TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle,' Kevin James detailed his plans to lose weight to match Jelly Roll.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 30 2026, Published 1:07 p.m. ET

Kevin James is the first to admit his weight-loss journey fell off course.

During the Friday, January 30, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle, the actor, 60, revealed that his decision to shed pounds did not go as planned.

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube

Kevin James guest-starred on 'TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle.'

Co-host Jenna Bush Hager noted that the last time he visited Today, he spoke about his “workout journey.”

“I think we can all agree how it went,” James teased. “A lot of black right now I’m wearing. Jenna, I started another [workout journey] at the beginning of the year. This one is seven months. I think [the last one] was 12 months.

Image of Kevin James is starring in an upcoming movie with Jelly Roll.
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube

Kevin James is starring in an upcoming movie with Jelly Roll.

The King of Queens alum admitted that he’s already up seven pounds.

“January’s a wash, but I guarantee by July 4, I’ll come back and I’m going to be in such good shape, you’re not even going to recognize me. You’re not even going to know who I am,” he expressed.

Kevin James Is Inspired by Jelly Roll's Weight Loss

Image of Jelly Roll lost between 275 and 300 pounds.
Source: MEGA

Jelly Roll lost between 275 and 300 pounds.

James was eager to “get in shape” for his upcoming country music movie with Jelly Roll about men who are in prison.

“He did his part…we have to be in prison shape. He looks great now,” he said of the musician, who lost between 275 and 300 pounds. “I did not hold up my end of the bargain. I’ve got six, seven, eight months before I’ve got to go. I have to get in shape….he’s lost so much weight. He’s doing everything. He’s [holding] me accountable, so I’ve got to get on it. I promise, this time, I mean it. I’m going to do it.”

Image of Kevin James plans to be in 'great shape' soon.
Source: MEGA

Kevin James plans to be in 'great shape' soon.

As Bush Hager closed off the segment, she emphasized that the next time he comes back for an interview, he’s going to be in “great, great shape.”

“You’re not going to recognize me!” James reiterated. “I’m calling it now!”

Kevin James Says His Weight-Loss Journey Is a 'Disaster'

Image of Kevin James is having a hard time losing weight.
Source: MEGA

Kevin James is having a hard time losing weight.

During a Tuesday, January 27, episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Playdate star broke down how, exactly, he plans on slimming down.

“I’ve got seven months. I joined a group of guys…these guys that I got in my life, really good guys, that are going to help me keep accountable,” he explained. “We started January 1, and we’re going seven months. It’s called the ‘Magnanimous Seven.’ We’re all doing…push-ups, and these things you’ve got to do and everything like that. And the Dolce Diet is part of that.”

James admitted, “It is a disaster right now. I did the push ups, but I haven’t started the eating yet. I’ve got to get focused, man.”

