Kevin James Promises He's Going to 'Get in Shape' to Match Jelly Roll's Dramatic Weight Loss: He's Holding 'Me Accountable'

Article continues below advertisement

Kevin James is the first to admit his weight-loss journey fell off course. During the Friday, January 30, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle, the actor, 60, revealed that his decision to shed pounds did not go as planned.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube Kevin James guest-starred on 'TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle.'

Co-host Jenna Bush Hager noted that the last time he visited Today, he spoke about his “workout journey.” “I think we can all agree how it went,” James teased. “A lot of black right now I’m wearing. Jenna, I started another [workout journey] at the beginning of the year. This one is seven months. I think [the last one] was 12 months.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube Kevin James is starring in an upcoming movie with Jelly Roll.

The King of Queens alum admitted that he’s already up seven pounds. “January’s a wash, but I guarantee by July 4, I’ll come back and I’m going to be in such good shape, you’re not even going to recognize me. You’re not even going to know who I am,” he expressed.

Article continues below advertisement

Kevin James Is Inspired by Jelly Roll's Weight Loss

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: MEGA Jelly Roll lost between 275 and 300 pounds.

James was eager to “get in shape” for his upcoming country music movie with Jelly Roll about men who are in prison. “He did his part…we have to be in prison shape. He looks great now,” he said of the musician, who lost between 275 and 300 pounds. “I did not hold up my end of the bargain. I’ve got six, seven, eight months before I’ve got to go. I have to get in shape….he’s lost so much weight. He’s doing everything. He’s [holding] me accountable, so I’ve got to get on it. I promise, this time, I mean it. I’m going to do it.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Kevin James plans to be in 'great shape' soon.

As Bush Hager closed off the segment, she emphasized that the next time he comes back for an interview, he’s going to be in “great, great shape.” “You’re not going to recognize me!” James reiterated. “I’m calling it now!”

Article continues below advertisement

Kevin James Says His Weight-Loss Journey Is a 'Disaster'

Source: MEGA Kevin James is having a hard time losing weight.