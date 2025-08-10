ENTERTAINMENT Kevin James Doubted 'Low-Energy' Ray Romano's Sitcom Would Take Off: 'I Couldn't Believe It' Source: Mega; @kevinjamesofficial/Instagram Kevin James confessed he doubted Ray Romano's sitcom would succeed, recalling his early fears before 'Everybody Loves Raymond' became a hit. OK! Staff Aug. 10 2025, Published 2:33 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega Ray Romano rose to fame after appearing in 'Everybody Loves Raymond.'

Article continues below advertisement

"Sitcom guys were, to me, like the big, wacky [characters]. I'm like this, this is death. It's not gonna happen." As it turns out, Kevin had nothing to worry about. Everybody Loves Raymond emerged as a massive success, captivating audiences for nine seasons from 1996 to 2005, and snagging 15 Emmy Awards along the way. Ray starred as the titular character, a beleaguered sportswriter dealing with his vibrant family — including wife Debra (Patricia Heaton), brother Robert (Brad Garrett), and parents Marie (Doris Roberts) and Frank (Peter Boyle).

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @kevinjamesofficial/Instagram Kevin James had his own big break with 'The King of Queens.'

Article continues below advertisement

Kevin quickly realized he misjudged the situation when his own sitcom, The King of Queens, debuted on the same network just two years later. "The first few years of going with Ray — even when our shows came out, we'd go to the CBS functions and things like that," he recalled. "Red carpet things were so rough because they knew him, but my show had just come out, so they're taking a thousand pictures of Ray." Kevin remembered feeling overshadowed on the red carpet. "It was tough," he confessed, noting that whenever he tried to move closer, the photographers insisted on capturing more solo shots of Ray.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega ‘Everybody Loves Raymond’ went on to win 15 Emmys.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite the initial jitters, both shows enjoyed long runs, each lasting nine seasons and continuing to resonate with fans through reruns. Kevin's The King of Queens earned him an Emmy nod in 2006 as well. His promo photo, which showed him shrugging, even became a viral sensation on X and across social media platforms.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega Kevin James recalled being overshadowed by Ray Romano at early CBS events.